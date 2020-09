Each of our sports podcasts are on Spotify, Castbox and Stitcher. No matter where you listen to AJC podcasts, be sure to subscribe and review.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the Atlanta Falcons.

Southern Fried Soccer

Podcast covering Atlanta United and Major League Soccer by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s soccer reporter, Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC).