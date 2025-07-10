The Home Run Derby is still four days away, but Ronald Acuña Jr. had a practice round Wednesday night against the Athletics.
The five-time All-Star went deep twice in the Braves’ 9-2 victory, recording his first multihome run game since Sept. 19, 2023.
And afterward, he confirmed his status for the derby.
“Yes, sir,” Acuña told FanDuel Sports Network when asked if he still plans to compete. “I’m so excited to be there with the best players in baseball in my city.”
Acuña, who is batting .336 with a 1.055 OPS in 41 games since returning from a season-ending injury, was scratched from the Braves’ lineup Tuesday with lower back tightness.
The discomfort temporarily left his All-Star Game status in doubt, but Acuña’s performance Wednesday showed there is nothing to be worried about for Braves fans eager to see their team’s star play in his home ballpark.
“It just gives a tremendous level of confidence for every fan and every person that’s just supporting you,” Acuña said earlier in the season through team translator Franco Garcia. “To me, the most important thing is just to put on a good show.”
And if his latest performance is any indication, Acuña will light up Monday night’s Home Run Derby stage.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Braves fall to season-worst 11 games under .500 after 2-1 loss to Orioles
The Braves returned to Truist Park last Friday from a seven-game road trip looking to creep closer into the postseason discussion. But instead, they went 2-7 on a home stand.
Featured
Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC
Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history
Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.
Fireball falls, custody battle begins: The scramble for meteorite ownership
When meteor becomes meteorites worth hundreds of dollars strewn over the earth — like what happened in Henry County in June — the law of ownership isn’t always simple.
A man who couldn’t swim lost his life to save a child from the Chattahoochee
Frank Young couldn’t swim, but he entered the Chattahoochee River to save a child and her mother. His sister hopes his sacrifice will be remembered and honored.