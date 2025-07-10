“Yes, sir,” Acuña told FanDuel Sports Network when asked if he still plans to compete. “I’m so excited to be there with the best players in baseball in my city.”

Acuña, who is batting .336 with a 1.055 OPS in 41 games since returning from a season-ending injury, was scratched from the Braves’ lineup Tuesday with lower back tightness.

The discomfort temporarily left his All-Star Game status in doubt, but Acuña’s performance Wednesday showed there is nothing to be worried about for Braves fans eager to see their team’s star play in his home ballpark.

“It just gives a tremendous level of confidence for every fan and every person that’s just supporting you,” Acuña said earlier in the season through team translator Franco Garcia. “To me, the most important thing is just to put on a good show.”

And if his latest performance is any indication, Acuña will light up Monday night’s Home Run Derby stage.