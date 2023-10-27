Boys Football Roundup – October 26, 2023

Albany Monroe dismissed Columbus by a 57-7 count at Albany Monroe High on Oct. 26 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Albany Monroe and Columbus squared off on Oct. 27, 2022 at Columbus High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Albany Monroe faced off against Albany Dougherty and Columbus took on Thomasville on Oct. 13 at Columbus High School.

Atlanta Westminster tops Decatur Southwest Dekalb

Atlanta Westminster grabbed a 37-19 victory at the expense of Decatur Southwest Dekalb on Oct. 26 in Georgia football action.

The Wildcats registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-12 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Decatur Southwest Dekalb faced off against Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal and Atlanta Westminster took on Atlanta Hapeville Charter on Oct. 12 at Atlanta Hapeville Charter.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead slips past Waynesboro Burke County

Bloomingdale New Hampstead posted a narrow 34-28 win over Waynesboro Burke County in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 26.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Waynesboro Burke County with a 21-20 lead over Bloomingdale New Hampstead heading into the third quarter.

It took a 14-7 rally, but the Phoenix were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bloomingdale New Hampstead faced off against Jesup Wayne County and Waynesboro Burke County took on Savannah Islands on Oct. 13 at Savannah Islands High School.

Columbus Spencer high school defense stifles Macon Central

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Spencer high school handle Macon Central 39-0 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 26.

Dunwoody tops Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter

Dunwoody pushed past Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter for a 32-18 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 26.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a thin 13-6 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter inched back to a 20-18 deficit.

The Wildcats held on with a 12-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dunwoody faced off against Atlanta St Pius X Catholic.

Gainesville North Hall secures a win over Athens Cedar Shoals

Gainesville North Hall collected a solid win over Athens Cedar Shoals in a 24-14 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 26.

The last time Athens Cedar Shoals and Gainesville North Hall played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Danielsville Madison County and Gainesville North Hall took on Gainesville Chestatee on Oct. 13 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

Hamilton Harris County defense stifles Riverdale Drew

A suffocating defense helped Hamilton Harris County handle Riverdale Drew 32-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 26.

Hamilton Harris County opened with a 32-0 advantage over Riverdale Drew through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Hamilton Harris County and Riverdale Drew played in a 36-6 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Riverdale Drew faced off against Peachtree City Mcintosh.

Harlem tops Conyers Salem

Harlem dominated Conyers Salem 42-6 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 26.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Conyers Salem faced off against Augusta Cross Creek and Harlem took on Augusta ARC on Oct. 13 at Augusta ARC.

Ooltewah posts win at Atlanta The Howard’s expense

Ooltewah grabbed a 21-6 victory at the expense of Atlanta The Howard in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 26.

Rockmart rides to cruise-control win over Blue Ridge Fannin County

Rockmart raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-14 win over Blue Ridge Fannin County in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 26.

The first quarter gave Rockmart a 6-0 lead over Blue Ridge Fannin County.

The Yellowjackets registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Rockmart and Blue Ridge Fannin County each scored in the third quarter.

The Yellowjackets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Rockmart and Blue Ridge Fannin County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Blue Ridge Fannin County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Rockmart faced off against Chatsworth Murray County and Blue Ridge Fannin County took on Chatsworth North Murray on Oct. 13 at Chatsworth North Murray High School.

Rome Model shuts out Calhoun Gordon Central

Defense dominated as Rome Model pitched a 34-0 shutout of Calhoun Gordon Central on Oct. 26 in Georgia football.

Rome Model opened with a 20-0 advantage over Calhoun Gordon Central through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a lopsided 34-0 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Rome Model and Calhoun Gordon Central played in a 56-13 game on Oct. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Rome Model faced off against Tallapoosa Haralson County.

Savannah Benedictine Military shuts out Savannah Islands

Defense dominated as Savannah Benedictine Military pitched a 57-0 shutout of Savannah Islands for a Georgia high school football victory at Savannah Benedictine Military High on Oct. 26.

Last season, Savannah Benedictine Military and Savannah Islands squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Savannah Islands High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Savannah Benedictine Military faced off against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch and Savannah Islands took on Waynesboro Burke County on Oct. 13 at Savannah Islands High School.

Snellville South Gwinnett claims tight victory against Covington Newton

Snellville South Gwinnett topped Covington Newton 31-28 in a tough tilt on Oct. 26 in Georgia football.

The Comets opened a tight 21-20 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Snellville South Gwinnett and Covington Newton were both scoreless.

The Comets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.

Last season, Covington Newton and Snellville South Gwinnett faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Snellville South Gwinnett High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Covington Newton faced off against Snellville Brookwood.

Stone Mountain Redan shuts out Fairburn Landmark Christian

Stone Mountain Redan’s defense throttled Fairburn Landmark Christian, resulting in a 59-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 26.

Last season, Fairburn Landmark Christian and Stone Mountain Redan squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Fairburn Landmark Christian High School.

Recently on Oct. 13, Stone Mountain Redan squared off with Atlanta McNair in a football game.

Stone Mountain Stephenson scores first and maintains advantage to beat Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal

Stone Mountain Stephenson took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 21-14 victory over upstart Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 26.

Stone Mountain Stephenson darted in front of Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal fought to within 21-14.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal and Stone Mountain Stephenson squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Stone Mountain Stephenson faced off against Lithonia Miller Grove and Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal took on Decatur Southwest Dekalb on Oct. 13 at Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal.

Suwanee Lambert dominates Cumming South Forsyth

Suwanee Lambert raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-7 win over Cumming South Forsyth on Oct. 26 in Georgia football action.

Suwanee Lambert jumped in front of Cumming South Forsyth 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Longhorns opened a thin 21-7 gap over the War Eagles at the intermission.

Suwanee Lambert charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cumming South Forsyth faced off against Alpharetta Denmark and Suwanee Lambert took on Cumming West Forsyth on Oct. 13 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

Tucker prevails over Lithonia

Tucker’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lithonia 47-6 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 26.

