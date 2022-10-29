Snellville South Gwinnett can’t recover from Covington Newton’s early bolt

Covington Newton rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 24-14 win over Snellville South Gwinnett on October 28 in Georgia football action.
Covington Newton drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Snellville South Gwinnett after the first quarter.
The Comets tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 10-7 at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Rams avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.
