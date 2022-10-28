Storm warning: Albany Monroe unleashes full fury on Columbus

Albany Monroe ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Columbus 40-7 in Georgia high school football on October 27.
The Tornadoes’ offense jumped in front for a 27-7 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Albany Monroe pulled to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.
In recent action on October 14, Columbus faced off against Thomasville and Albany Monroe took on Albany Dougherty on October 14 at Albany Dougherty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
