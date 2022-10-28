ajc logo
X

Storm warning: Albany Monroe unleashes full fury on Columbus

Sports
By Sports Bot
20 minutes ago

Albany Monroe ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Columbus 40-7 in Georgia high school football on October 27.

The Tornadoes’ offense jumped in front for a 27-7 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Albany Monroe pulled to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on October 14, Columbus faced off against Thomasville and Albany Monroe took on Albany Dougherty on October 14 at Albany Dougherty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Josef Martinez reportedly not in Atlanta United’s plans8h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Falcons and Georgia win, Georgia Tech beats spread
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace
5h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
The Latest

Atlanta Hapeville Charter staggers Lithonia Miller Grove with resounding performance
20m ago
Trion mauls Rome Armuchee in strong effort
20m ago
Atlanta The Howard catches fast wind, sails away from Dexter West Laurens
21m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
6h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
15h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top