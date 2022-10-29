Athens Cedar Shoals thwarts Gainesville North Hall’s quest

Athens Cedar Shoals collected a solid win over Gainesville North Hall in a 28-14 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on October 28.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Jaguars fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.
Athens Cedar Shoals darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
