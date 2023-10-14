Chatsworth North Murray escapes close call with Blue Ridge Fannin County

Blue Ridge Fannin County started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Chatsworth North Murray at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 14-14 standstill heading to the third quarter.

The third quarter gave Chatsworth North Murray a 28-14 lead over Blue Ridge Fannin County.

The Rebels narrowed the gap 14-3 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

