Rome Model triggers avalanche over Calhoun Gordon Central

It was a tough night for Calhoun Gordon Central which was overmatched by Rome Model in this 56-13 verdict.
Rome Model opened with a 28-0 advantage over Calhoun Gordon Central through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 49-0 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.
Calhoun Gordon Central stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 56-13.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
