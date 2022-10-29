Taking care of business: Hamilton Harris County scores early, often in pounding of Riverdale Drew

A swift early pace pushed Hamilton Harris County past Riverdale Drew Friday 36-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Hamilton Harris County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Riverdale Drew through the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Hamilton Harris County breathed fire to a 35-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.
Recently on October 20, Riverdale Drew squared off with Columbus Northside in a football game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.