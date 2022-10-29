Blue Ridge Fannin County comes up short in matchup with Rockmart

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Rockmart prevailed over Blue Ridge Fannin County 21-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 28.
The first quarter gave Rockmart a 7-0 lead over Blue Ridge Fannin County.
The Yellowjackets opened a thin 14-0 gap over the Rebels at the intermission.
Rockmart steamrolled to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rebels outpointed the Yellowjackets 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
