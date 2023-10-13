Stone Mountain Stephenson dominates Lithonia Miller Grove

The first quarter gave Stone Mountain Stephenson a 22-6 lead over Lithonia Miller Grove.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Wolverines fought to 29-18.

Stone Mountain Stephenson roared to a 41-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Stone Mountain Stephenson faced off against Atlanta Hapeville Charter and Lithonia Miller Grove took on Decatur Southwest Dekalb on Sept. 29 at Lithonia Miller Grove High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.