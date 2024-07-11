Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United’s busy summer getting busier

Atlanta United Interim Head Coach Rob Valentino during the match against the Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy, UT on Saturday July 6, 2024. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United Interim Head Coach Rob Valentino during the match against the Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy, UT on Saturday July 6, 2024. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
1 hour ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s match against Montreal on Saturday, reviews Tuesday’s loss to Indy Eleven in the U.S. Open Cup, and interviews club President Garth Lagerwey ahead of what should be a busy transfer window.

You’ll hear from Lagerwey, Vice President Carlos Bocanegra, interim manager Rob Valentino and midfielder Bartosz Slisz.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Three more Georgia Bulldogs football players accused of reckless driving

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta faces criticism for social media post on Palestinian flag pins
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University’s Muslim religious life scholar resigns
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia is conducting another audit of voters’ citizenship
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Garth Lagerwey lays out plan for Atlanta United’s next 2 designated players
Pedro Amador trains with Atlanta United for first time
Gregg Berhalter fired as U.S. men’s soccer coach
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
What Georgia abortion rights advocates say about shift in GOP party platform