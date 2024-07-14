Noah Cobb a bright spot in Atlanta United loss

Competing for the U.S. means that Cobb will be unavailable to be selected by interim manager Rob Valentino for home matches against NYCFC on Wednesday and against Columbus on Saturday.

Cobb became a reliable choice in a two-centerback or three-centerback deployment for Gonzalo Pineda and Valentino this season. He has 17 appearances, including 15 starts.

Cobb took responsibility for Montreal’s goal on Saturday. His turnover started a counter. However, teammates failed pressure Raheem Edwards and properly mark Ruan on his header in the 51st minute.

After Stian Gregersen received his second yellow card in the 56th minute, Cobb and Derrick Williams became a two-centerback base. Cobb handled the transition well, showing what he has learned and his potential.

“It’s definitely difficult, but it’s what the game calls for,” he said. “You really have to do that. I mean, you’re down one, you’re down a man. I trust myself there in the back. I know it’s going to be difficult. A lot of times you’re going to be outnumbered. But I know that’s what the game calls for. And I know that’s my role in that situation. And I know that you know what I’m being asked to do.”

The U.S. U20s will play Jamaica on Friday, Cuba on July 22 and Costa Rica on July 25. Twelve teams divided into three groups will compete. The top two teams from each group and the two best third-place teams will advance to the single-elimination quarterfinals.

Cobb said he takes inspiration from teammate Caleb Wiley, whose sale to Chelsea for $11 million is on the verge of completion. Both Cobb and Wiley came through Atlanta United’s academy. Both are Homegrowns. Both dream of playing in Europe. A good performance by Cobb in the U20s could help him toward that goal.

“For the rest of us Homegrowns it makes it seem more real and seem, like, if that is your goal, then it is achievable,” Cobb said.

