Jay Fortune shines for Atlanta United in draw with St. Louis

“I think it was the first start for me in a while and my biggest thing is to just do the best that I can,” Fortune said. “I want to try and make it difficult for the other midfielders around me and they’ll do the same for me. Also trying to make Rob’s decision difficult on a match day just so that my name is always in the rotation to start on the weekend.”

Fortune has trained well enough and played well enough in 11 previous appearances to earn starts. But he’s been competing with veterans Tristan Muyumba, Dax McCarty and Bartosz Slisz. Fortune got the start against St. Louis because the match was the team’s third in eight days, Slisz is with Poland in the Euros, and McCarty started Wednesday’s match at D.C. United and last week’s match against Houston at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fresh legs were needed.

Valentino said he has had many conversations with Fortune about his role and the fact that he was doing what he needed to try to get a start. Fortune pushes in a respectful way, he said.

“He was big,” Valentino said. “I think that he is always nipping at the heels of these guys and that’s the best thing about having the roster that we have and having a team is that you want competition, this is the competition we want, that these guys know that this kid is right on their heels and he deserves an opportunity.”

Atlanta United will host Toronto on June 29. McCarty will be rested. Slisz may be back from the Euros because Poland has already been mathematically eliminated from advancing out of its group. Fortune and Muyumba interacted well against St. Louis. If one ventured forward, the other usually stayed back to defend the middle of the pitch. When McCarty came on in the 61st minute as part of a formational and tactical change, Fortune and Muyumba stepped forward as dual attacking midfielders. Atlanta United regained lost momentum and scored on Daniel Rios’ penalty follow-up in the 71st minute.

“I think playing alongside Tristan, not one of us is a full-on six but at the same time we’re always willing to do the work for each other,” Fortune said. “Sometimes with Dax, he’ll sit a little more and that allows one of us to venture on forward, but we work well together. As long as one person was in the middle of the field at all times it allowed the other one to be a little bit free and I think Tristan and I provide different dynamics going forward.”

