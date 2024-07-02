Info to know: Atlanta United at New England

Atlanta United away record: 3-5-2

New England goals for/against: 18/35

New England expected goals for/against: 18.0/35.4

Atlanta United goals for/against: 28/25

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 30.9/25.5

New England key players

Carles Gil: Five goals, six assists

Giacomo Vrioni: Five goals, one assist

Emmanuel Boateng: Two goals, two assists

Atlanta United key players

Brooks Lennon: Five assists

Jamal Thiare: Five goals

Injury reports (as of June 20)

Atlanta United

Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Jamal Thiare (shoulder) and Thiago Almada (pending transfer)

New England

Out: Tomas Chancalay (knee) and Nacho Gil (knee)

What was said?

“I think the main key would be to stay focused on us and try to do the same performance, the same teamwork from last couple games like we did on Saturday (against Toronto). We won (that) game, but also I want to talk about the performance from the team. So I think we did a great job in first and second half. I think we got through the game, also, when we we didn’t have the ball; we didn’t concede a lot of opportunities. So it was a great game defensively and offensively, and we have to stay stay focused on us and try to keep the good things for for the next game.” – Tristan Muyumba

“It’s about staying present, not getting complacent. Whatever happened on the road before, we push that behind us and we move forward. Every game is a new opportunity for us to grow and pick up points. Whatever what happened with them (New England), I’m sure there’ll be motivated, but they’re not my group. I’m not really worried about what their their mindset is with that. It’s just about these guys here and getting our mindset to just think about what’s happening right in front of us and keep our feet where they are. And picking up as many points as we can.” – Rob Valentino

Officiating crew

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistants: Ian McKay and Matthew Nelson

Fourth official: Guido Gonzales Jr.

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Tom Supple

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Noah Cobb

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Tyler Wolff

Midfielder Xande Silva

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.