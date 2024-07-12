Info to know: Atlanta United at Montreal

Atlanta United away record: 2-5-4

Montreal goals for/against: 31/46

Montreal expected goals for/against: 29.8/42.3

Atlanta United goals for/against: 31/32

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 34.1/28.6

Montreal key players

Sunusi Ibrahim: Six goals

Matias Coccaro: Four goals, one assist

Josef Martinez: Three goals, three assists

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Five goals, four assists

Daniel Rios: Five goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Six assists

Xande Silva: Two goals, two assists

Injury reports (as of July 11)

Atlanta United

Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee) and Caleb Wiley (Olympics).

Questionable: Jamal Thiare (shoulder).

Montreal

Out: None reported.

What was said?

“I also think at the end of the day, we have to look at what we have and how we can get better opportunities. I do think we are scoring goals, which is always a good thing. Can we create more? Yeah, 100%. Can we be better in a lot of different ways? Yes. I don’t know if that’s (formation change) going to be the solve yet. But trust me, it’s something we think about all the time, we have debate about whether it’s back four, or whether it’s the way the midfield shape is, or whether it’s the way the forwards are playing, or where they’re playing. So we’re looking at at every possibility.” – Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino

“I think it’s a tough moment for for the team. Because first of all, we lost the three players. So it’s not easy because it was the three starting players. So we have to adapt, adjust to the situation. And I hope we’re going to win on Saturday because we have three very important games in front of us. And I think it’s the middle of the season. So we’re still in the race. We’ll give everything to play in the playoffs.” – Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Officiating crew

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson and Ryan Graves

Fourth: Michael Venne

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Noah Cobb

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Ronald Hernandez

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Jay Fortune

Midfielder Xande Silva

Midfielder Nic Firmino

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.