Info to know: Atlanta United at Montreal

Atlanta United (6-10-6) will play at Montreal (5-9-8) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Stade Saputo. The game will be televised for free on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Montreal manager: Laurent Courtois
Montreal home record: 3-2-5
Atlanta United away record: 2-5-4
Montreal goals for/against: 31/46
Montreal expected goals for/against: 29.8/42.3
Atlanta United goals for/against: 31/32
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 34.1/28.6
Montreal key players
Sunusi Ibrahim: Six goals
Matias Coccaro: Four goals, one assist
Josef Martinez: Three goals, three assists
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Five goals, four assists
Daniel Rios: Five goals, two assists
Brooks Lennon: Six assists
Xande Silva: Two goals, two assists
Injury reports (as of July 11)
Atlanta United
Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee) and Caleb Wiley (Olympics).
Questionable: Jamal Thiare (shoulder).
Montreal
Out: None reported.
What was said?
“I also think at the end of the day, we have to look at what we have and how we can get better opportunities. I do think we are scoring goals, which is always a good thing. Can we create more? Yeah, 100%. Can we be better in a lot of different ways? Yes. I don’t know if that’s (formation change) going to be the solve yet. But trust me, it’s something we think about all the time, we have debate about whether it’s back four, or whether it’s the way the midfield shape is, or whether it’s the way the forwards are playing, or where they’re playing. So we’re looking at at every possibility.” – Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino
“I think it’s a tough moment for for the team. Because first of all, we lost the three players. So it’s not easy because it was the three starting players. So we have to adapt, adjust to the situation. And I hope we’re going to win on Saturday because we have three very important games in front of us. And I think it’s the middle of the season. So we’re still in the race. We’ll give everything to play in the playoffs.” – Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Officiating crew
Referee: Ted Unkel
Assistants: Jeremy Hanson and Ryan Graves
Fourth: Michael Venne
VAR: Kevin Stott
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Noah Cobb
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Ronald Hernandez
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Midfielder Jay Fortune
Midfielder Xande Silva
Midfielder Nic Firmino
Striker Daniel Rios
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
