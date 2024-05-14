Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: What’s going on with Atlanta United?

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis #7 controls the ball during the first half of the match against Cincinnati FC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Saturday October 21, 2023. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis #7 controls the ball during the first half of the match against Cincinnati FC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Saturday October 21, 2023. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
29 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviews Atlanta United’s 3-2 loss to D.C. United and previews Wednesday’s match at Cincinnati. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, centerback Noah Cobb and fullback Brooks Lennon.

You’ll also hear from MLS analysts Taylor Twellman and Sacha Kljestan.

Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United recognizes poor results, has plan to improve
Giakoumakis, Almada say Atlanta United must keep working
Atlanta United pierde tercer partido consecutivo en casa
Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
Diana Ross in Atlanta concert: Still the boss on stage at age 80
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia