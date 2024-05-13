Unapologetically ATL

Opinion: It may be time for Anita Baker to drop the mic

Singer’s Mother’s Day concert in Atlanta canceled minutes before showtime.
By Angela Tuck – For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Oh Anita, Anita.

I wanted to spend an evening with you — on Mother’s Day weekend — for old times’ sake.

So, I ate a snack, took my evening meds, stuffed my belongings in the required small handbag, and hopped in the car with my husband and grown daughters.

According to the posts on X, this was the concert we Aunties and Uncles didn’t know we needed. As one of your peers, I was down for the cause. Besides, who am I to turn down a Mother’s Day gift of front row seats to one of your concerts? I remember the soulful clarity of your voice when I saw you perform live in the ‘90s. I knew you’d be the consummate professional, albeit a seasoned one.

ExploreAnita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime

More than anything, I was excited for us to get together as a family, outside of a high school baseball game or a kid’s party at Chuck E. Cheese. Your music brings back memories of Saturday cleaning, playing cards with friends and cookouts. You have always been family to us. Truth be told, my daughters are more into your music than I am.

Imagine our surprise when you stood us up. It was rude and last minute, and you never even bothered to address why you were a no show. Thousands of fans had already parked and gathered outside State Farm Arena. We were on I-75 when Imani, who purchased the tickets, got an alert on her phone that the concert had been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The time was 7:01 p.m. The concert was scheduled for 7 p.m.

We were running late because we had a birthday party for my 12-year-old granddaughter that afternoon. Based on the social media posts we read, some fans had purchased plane tickets or traveled from other parts of Georgia to see you perform. As ticket holders expressed their outrage, I had one thought, “I hope Ms. Anita is OK.” As I went down the social media rabbit hole a bit further, I learned about other cancellations and late appearances. Some posters even compared you to the notoriously unreliable Lauryn Hill.

I still feel the need to give you grace.

Performing at age 66 can’t be easy. It may be time to drop the mic. I certainly wouldn’t hold it against you.

My daughter, Carmen, has a different view. She’s a rider. The next day, she said she’d still buy a ticket to one of your shows. She and Imani saw you last year, when you did your Valentine’s Day show. They were in awe at your vocals. ‘She’s still got it,’ they proclaimed.

Angela Tuck's daughters attended Anita Baker's 2023 Valentine's Day concert in Atlanta.

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

As for our Saturday evening soiree, we ended up at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen on Windy Hill Road. There were a few other would-be concertgoers, including several mothers and daughters waiting in line with us. Some were a bit disappointed, but most were just happy to be outside.

That was us, Ms. Anita. So it was by no means a total loss. Be well, my senior citizen sister, be well.

P.S. Imani is patiently awaiting her refund.

Angela Tuck is a retired AJC writer and editor.

About the Author

Angela Tuck
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Tara Baker’s family thanks investigators who solved case after 23 years25m ago

‘I’d rather be deported’: In this Georgia immigration court, hope is scarce

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

Deadly Buckhead club shooting targeted 1 victim, APD chief says
1h ago

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood
The Latest

Credit: Nicholas Hunt

Donald Glover fans respond on social media to surprise album ‘Atavista’
12m ago
OPINION
70 years after Brown, Georgia is moving in the wrong direction
R&B Soul Picnic mixes mental health awareness with good vibes
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
CONCERT REVIEW
Diana Ross in Atlanta concert: Still the boss on stage at age 80
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia