Falcons select USC wide receiver Drake London in first round of NFL draft

All three receivers likely will be first-round picks.

Williams is a burner, who can get open deep, as he showed in the SEC Championship game. He torched Georgia’s highly regarded defense for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams suffered an ACL tear in the College Football Playoff Championship game rematch against Georgia in January, which clouded his draft status. He was being projected to drafted in the middle of the first round.

London gives the Falcons a bigger receiver to couple with tight end Kyle Pitts, who had over 1,000 yards receiving and was name to the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season. London and Pitts could make a dynamic red-zone duo.

While many may have argued against the Falcons taking a receiver in the first round, especially with such a deep group of prospects, no one would deny it’s a primary need on a team with multiple holes.

The Falcons lost Russell Gage to Tampa Bay in free agency. Also, Calvin Ridley left the team for mental health reasons and was suspended indefinitely for gambling. Cordarrelle Patterson, was the team’s third-leading receiver last season behind Pitts and Gage. He also was the team’s top rusher.

Taking a wide receiver at the top of the draft will be heavily scrutinized because several similarly situated wide receivers were projected to be available in the second and perhaps the third round.

Williams couldn’t move past Wilson and Chris Olave at Ohio State and transferred to Alabama.

Wilson, the 6-foot, 183-pounder, has elite run-after-catch ability. Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards (15.1 per catch) and 12 receiving touchdowns in 2021. He also returned punts for the Buckeyes.

Wilson believes he can make an immediate impact as a rookie, similar to Ja’Marr Chase (81 receptions, 13 TDs) with the Bengals in 2021.

“I think he’s the best receiver in the draft, in my opinion, and he can do everything,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “He is a complete wide receiver.”

Falcons coach Arthur Smith also is the team’s play-caller, but he said that doesn’t play a role when the franchise is debating to take an offensive or defensive player.

“Well, I think you do what’s best for the team,” Smith said. “If you can consider that, I think you’ll be in good shape. I’m the head coach first.”

The second and third rounds of the draft will start at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Falcons have four picks overall, two in the second round (43rd and 58th overall) and two in the third round (74th and 82nd overall).

On Saturday, the Falcons have four remaining picks in the fourth (114th), fifth (151st) and sixth (190th and 213th).

