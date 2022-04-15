Top 10 offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft

BreakingNews
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station, officials say
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Here are the top 10 offensive linemen prospects (with projected round) for the NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30:

1. Evan Neal, Tackle, Alabama, 6-foot-7, 337 pounds (first): Neal started 13 games at left guard as a freshman, 12 games at right tackle as a sophomore and 15 games last season at left tackle. A consensus All-American last season, Neal helped Alabama’s offense average 39.9 points per game last season and 338.2 yards passing.

ExploreAJC coverage of the Falcons

2. Ikem Ekwonu, T, N.C. State, 6-4, 320 (first): He became the third player from N.C. State to be voted a unanimous All-American. He gave up only three sacks over 476 pass blocking snaps last season.

3. Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State, 6-5, 310 (first): Very polished pass blocker. Has entered the draft as a third-year sophomore.

4. Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa, 6-7, 330 (first): “Penning initially may be a right tackle,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “If you coach him up quickly, he certainly maybe a left tackle. He’s as aggressive as they come. He’s super talented.”

5. Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa, 6-3, 290 (first): “He’s not that big at 295, in that area,” Kiper said. “Not as big as some teams would prefer. He doesn’t have the arm-length that necessarily teams would prefer, but he’s a great player.”

6. Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325 (first): Athletically gifted for a big man. His mother, Shalonda, played volleyball at UCLA and his dad, Henry, played guard at Grambling State.

7. Jamaree Salyer, G, Georgia, 6-3, 321 (first/second): He started 20 games at left tackle over the past two seasons, but projects as a guard in the NFL. He was named second-team All-SEC by AP and the coaches.

8. Zion Johnson, G, Boston College, 6-3, 316 (first/second): He bench-pressed 225 pounds 32 times and has a 32-inch vertical jump. He was named first-team AP All-American after starting 11 games at left guard and one game at left tackle for the Eagles.

9. Bernhard Raimann, T, Central Michigan (first/second): Started his career as a tight end, but was moved to tackle after two seasons. He’s a native of Austria.

10. Daniel Faalele, T, Minnesota, 6-8, 387 (second): A native of Australia, Faalele has been playing football only since 2017. He’s pretty nimble for such a massive human.

Best of the rest: Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas, Memphis guard Dylan Parham, Kentucky guard Darian Kinnard, Chattanooga guard Cole Strange and Nebraska center Cam Jurgens.

Teams in need: Bengals, Seahawks, Falcons, Saints, Jets and Giants.

Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons allowed former quarterback Matt Ryan to be sacked 40 times or more over each of the past four seasons, and the running game was ranked 31st last season.

