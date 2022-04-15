Top 10 offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft

5. Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa, 6-3, 290 (first): “He’s not that big at 295, in that area,” Kiper said. “Not as big as some teams would prefer. He doesn’t have the arm-length that necessarily teams would prefer, but he’s a great player.”

6. Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325 (first): Athletically gifted for a big man. His mother, Shalonda, played volleyball at UCLA and his dad, Henry, played guard at Grambling State.

7. Jamaree Salyer, G, Georgia, 6-3, 321 (first/second): He started 20 games at left tackle over the past two seasons, but projects as a guard in the NFL. He was named second-team All-SEC by AP and the coaches.

8. Zion Johnson, G, Boston College, 6-3, 316 (first/second): He bench-pressed 225 pounds 32 times and has a 32-inch vertical jump. He was named first-team AP All-American after starting 11 games at left guard and one game at left tackle for the Eagles.

9. Bernhard Raimann, T, Central Michigan (first/second): Started his career as a tight end, but was moved to tackle after two seasons. He’s a native of Austria.

10. Daniel Faalele, T, Minnesota, 6-8, 387 (second): A native of Australia, Faalele has been playing football only since 2017. He’s pretty nimble for such a massive human.

Best of the rest: Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas, Memphis guard Dylan Parham, Kentucky guard Darian Kinnard, Chattanooga guard Cole Strange and Nebraska center Cam Jurgens.

Teams in need: Bengals, Seahawks, Falcons, Saints, Jets and Giants.

Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons allowed former quarterback Matt Ryan to be sacked 40 times or more over each of the past four seasons, and the running game was ranked 31st last season.

