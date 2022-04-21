Top 10 safeties in the 2022 NFL draft

5. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State, 6-1, 203 (first/second): Brisker is a big-hitter who will knock your block off. He was a team captain in 2021 after returning for an extra season.

6. Kerby Joseph, Illinois, 6-1, 200 (third/fourth): He was graded as the nation’s No. 1 defensive back by Pro Football Focus.com last season. Bench-pressed 225 pounds 18 times at the combine.

7. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati, 6-1, 204 (third/fourth): Started his career as a cornerback at Howard before transferring to Cincinnati. He’s a ball-hawker with the ability to cover tight ends and receivers in the slot.

8. Nick Cross, Maryland, 6-0, 215 (third/fourth): He was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable-mention selection. He had 66 tackles and three interceptions last season.

9. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky, 5-11 1/2, 204 (fourth/fifth): He was a three-year starter for the Wildcats and does not shy away from contact. He played 50 games over his career, with 37 consecutive starts.

10. Smoke Monday, Auburn, 6-2, 204 (fourth/fifth): He finished his career with 171 tackles, five interceptions and five pass breakups. He had a 36-yard pick-six with 31 seconds left to help avert an upset against Georgia State last season.

Best of the rest: Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas, Florida A&M’s Markquese Bell, Texas A&M’s Leon O’Neal, Toledo’s Tycen Anderson, Oregon’s Verone McKinley, Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor and Iowa’s Dane Belton.

Teams in need: Patriots, Buccaneers, Commanders, Jets and Browns.

Need area for Falcons: No. Richie Grant was drafted in the second round last year, and the team didn’t re-sign Duron Harmon. So Grant’s path to the field is clear, and Jaylinn Hawkins showed promise splitting time at free safety last season. Veteran Erik Harris was re-signed as insurance.

