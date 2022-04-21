Top 10 safeties in the 2022 NFL draft

Here are the top 10 safety prospects (with projected round) for the NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30:
1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds (first): A Marist School grad, Hamilton was considered a top-10 player until he ran slow 40-yard dash times at the combine (4.59 seconds) and at Notre Dame’s Pro Day (4.7 seconds). But with his football instincts, he is not expected to drop far out of the top 10.
2. Daxton Hill, Michigan, 6-0, 192 (first/second): He is versatile enough to play some cornerback and has played against wide receivers in the slot. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.
3. Jalen Pitre, Baylor, 5-11, 197 (first/second): He can play back deep or near the line of scrimmage and has good coverage skills. He was the Big 12′s defensive player of the year and led the conference with 19 tackles for loss.
4. Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200 (first/second): He was a third-team AP All-American last season, was All-SEC first team by the AP and second-team All-SEC by the coaches. He was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation’s top cornerback.
5. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State, 6-1, 203 (first/second): Brisker is a big-hitter who will knock your block off. He was a team captain in 2021 after returning for an extra season.
6. Kerby Joseph, Illinois, 6-1, 200 (third/fourth): He was graded as the nation’s No. 1 defensive back by Pro Football Focus.com last season. Bench-pressed 225 pounds 18 times at the combine.
7. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati, 6-1, 204 (third/fourth): Started his career as a cornerback at Howard before transferring to Cincinnati. He’s a ball-hawker with the ability to cover tight ends and receivers in the slot.
8. Nick Cross, Maryland, 6-0, 215 (third/fourth): He was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable-mention selection. He had 66 tackles and three interceptions last season.
9. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky, 5-11 1/2, 204 (fourth/fifth): He was a three-year starter for the Wildcats and does not shy away from contact. He played 50 games over his career, with 37 consecutive starts.
10. Smoke Monday, Auburn, 6-2, 204 (fourth/fifth): He finished his career with 171 tackles, five interceptions and five pass breakups. He had a 36-yard pick-six with 31 seconds left to help avert an upset against Georgia State last season.
Best of the rest: Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas, Florida A&M’s Markquese Bell, Texas A&M’s Leon O’Neal, Toledo’s Tycen Anderson, Oregon’s Verone McKinley, Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor and Iowa’s Dane Belton.
Teams in need: Patriots, Buccaneers, Commanders, Jets and Browns.
Need area for Falcons: No. Richie Grant was drafted in the second round last year, and the team didn’t re-sign Duron Harmon. So Grant’s path to the field is clear, and Jaylinn Hawkins showed promise splitting time at free safety last season. Veteran Erik Harris was re-signed as insurance.
AJC’S 2022 POSITION-BY-POSITION SERIES
WIDE RECEIVERS – Falcons need to upgrade weapons | Top 10 WRs
RUNNING BACKS – Position has become devalued in draft | Top 10 RBs
TIGHT ENDS – Chigoziem Okonkwo survived heart condition | Top 10 TEs
OFFENSIVE LINE – Ex-UGA lineman Salyer points to wins in SEC trenches | Top 10 OL
QUARTERBACKS – Malik Willis now top QB prospect for NFL draft | Top 10 QBs
DEFENSIVE LINE – Georgia dominates D-line talk ahead of draft | Top 10 DL
LINEBACKERS – Ex-UGA star Dean the latest test of play vs. measurables | Top 10 LBs
CORNERBACKS – Wednesday, April 20
SAFETIES – Thursday, April 21
SPECIAL TEAMS – Friday, April 22
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author