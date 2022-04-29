In Round 1 of NFL draft, the Falcons take yet another receiver

Conventional wisdom held that this draft is heavy on WRs and light on QBs. I don’t disagree. But the Falcons, who’ve missed the playoffs four years running, are going nowhere until they find a quarterback who’s an upgrade over Mariota. Maybe they’ll find such a guy in Round 2. They hold the 11th pick therein. Malik Willis of Westlake High is available. So are Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati and Matt Corral of Ole Miss. Take one of those, and I’ll feel much better about this team’s future.

The 6-foot-4 London labeled his pairing with the 6-6 Pitts as “twin towers.” Like another famous Falcons pass-catcher, London played a bit of college basketball in the Pac-12. Tony Gonzalez had a nice NCAA Tournament run in 1997 with the California Bears. He was a powerful forward. London was a shooting guard. On Zoom, he described himself thusly: “I’m either dunking on you or pulling 3′s in your face.”

The chances of the Falcons taking a quarterback with the No. 8 pick were always slim. It was thought they might trade for a later Round 1 pick and spend that on a passer. Many trades were consummated Thursday, none involving the Falcons. That doesn’t mean they didn’t try. What it does mean is that the two picks they hold in Round 2 have assumed even greater value.

They have two more in Round 3, one coming from Indianapolis in the Ryan deal. Wouldn’t it be funny if that unassuming draft slot wound up producing Ryan’s successor?

Five Georgia defenders went in Round 1. That’s also a record. Somehow Nakobe Dean wasn’t among them. George Pickens wasn’t among the six wideouts taken Thursday. There are still reasons, especially for those of us around here, to stay tuned to these proceedings for another night.

About here, I need to ask your indulgence. I realize I’ve become a bit of a bore – perhaps more than a bit – about the Falcons and their lack of a quarterback. All I can say is that there are two sorts of NFL teams: those who have a franchise quarterback and those who don’t. If you’re lucky enough to have one, you can win a Super Bowl. If you don’t, you’ll struggle to make the playoffs.

I’ll shut up for now. But I eagerly await Round 2.