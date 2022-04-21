BreakingNews
UPDATE: Ramps, roads reopen after truck crashes off downtown Atlanta bridge
ajc logo
X

Georgia’s Lewis Cine one of the top safeties in NFL draft

12/4/21 - Atlanta - Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams touchdown reception over Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) to start the third quarter of the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
12/4/21 - Atlanta - Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams touchdown reception over Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) to start the third quarter of the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Here’s the ninth story of our position-by-position NFL draft series. Today, we’ll look at the safeties.

Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, who played at Marist School, was considered a top-10 pick before he ran slow 40-yard dash times at the scouting combine and at Notre Dame’s Pro Day.

However, he’s still considered the top safety in the draft, which is set of April 28-20 in Las Vegas.

“When you look at Hamilton, the 40-time was the reason that (he dropped),” ESPN drafty analyst Mel Kiper said. “When you talk to people in the NFL, the consensus was that he dropped just a bit, 11th to Washington. (He) would be a great centerpiece to their defense.”

If Washington passes, Hamilton won’t slip past Baltimore, which holds the 14th pick.

Hamilton ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds at the scouting combine and then ran it in 4.7 and 4.74 at Notre Dame’s Pro Day. He visited the Falcons last week along with Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton.

ExploreAJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons have the eighth pick in the draft, but likely wouldn’t take a safety that early. Washington or the Jets at 10 could be landing spots for Hamilton.

“That’s exactly what they are looking for, that kind of player,” Kiper said of Washington and the rangy Hamilton. “He’s unique and rare. Had he run better, he would have been the second to fourth pick in the draft. Some people think he was the best player in the draft prior to that. So at 11, he would be a great pick for Washington.”

Michigan’s Daxton Hill also is considered a potential first-round pick.

“I’ve always liked Daxton Hill,” Kiper said. “Here’s a guy who did everything at Michigan. He can play slot corner. He can play center field. He tackles so well. He can get after the quarterback. He intercepts passes.”

Hill was a five-star recruit coming out of high school as the No. 1 safety in the nation.

“He’s perfect for the way the game is played today,” Kiper said.

Hill doesn’t figure to last much longer after Hamilton is selected.

“You can make a case, for just defensive backs overall, if you say No. 1 is Sauce Gardner, No. 2 it’s either Kyle Hamilton or (cornerback) Derek Stingley Jr. You can put Daxton Hill next, with (Washington cornerback) Trent McDuffie right there as well,” Kiper said.

Former Georgia safety Lewis Cine, Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker and Baylor’s Jalen Pitre also are highly regarded safety prospects.

“I have him going late in the first,” Kiper said of Cine. “The safety position didn’t look good until we (reached) the middle of the season. Some of these guys, when you look back at their body of work, they’ve played above and beyond what I thought.”

Cine has benefitted from a strong pre-draft season.

“He doesn’t have the limitations that I see in some others,” said SiriusXM NFL radio analyst Pat Kirwan, a former NFL executive. “At 6-2 and a quarter and 200 pounds, the guy ran sub 4.4 (in the 40-yard dash) multiple times. His long jump, standing broad jump was over 11 feet. His vertical is over 36 inches, so when he goes up to climb the ladder on a deep post, he fast enough. In the deep middle, he can get to the boundaries on both sides.”

Jim Miller, a former quarterback and analyst with Kirwan on SiriusXM NFL radio, also has studied the safety class.

“I like Cine as well,” Miller said. “I did a lot of work on Jaquan Brisker, the safety out of Penn State. I like him a lot, too.”

With so many stars on Georgia’s national championship defense, Cine contributions may have been overlooked.

“When you look at Lewis Cine, 39 games played, 27 starts from that standpoint,” Miller said. “Brisker was a Lackawanna Junior College player that transferred to Penn State. He didn’t get a lot of playing time in 2019. He was more a reserve.”

Brisker was a big hitter with range to cover the field in 2021.

“He can play all three spots,” Miller said. “If you want him in the slot, he’s physical, and receivers don’t get off the line of scrimmage from that standpoint. He makes a lot of plays.”

Also, Kerby Joseph of Illinois appears to have future in the NFL.

“The safety position has turned out to be a little bit better than we anticipated,” Kiper said.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The tractor-trailer crashed from Fulton Street onto Pulliam Street below, impacting traffic on both roads as well as on the I-20 ramps nearby.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Ramps, roads reopen after truck crashes off downtown Atlanta bridge32m ago
Temperatures heading into the 80s this weekend

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Morning sprinkles to clear before sunny, warm afternoon
21m ago
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

IN-DEPTH | Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
1h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
1h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
1h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
2h ago
The Latest
Top 10 safeties in the 2022 NFL draft
16m ago
Cover 9@9: A look at HBCU prospects for the NFL draft
22h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons kick off offseason program
23h ago
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
14h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
16h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top