ajc logo
X

Lots of intrigue in 2022 NFL draft’s cornerback class, could include Falcons

Defensive back Ahmad Gardner stands on the field during Cincinnati Pro Day in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Combined ShapeCaption
Defensive back Ahmad Gardner stands on the field during Cincinnati Pro Day in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Cornerback is one of the NFL’s important positions, especially with passing numbers at an all-time high. Every team is perpetually seeking cornerback depth. This year’s draft offers plenty.

Atop the rankings is Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, a ferocious cornerback from Cincinnati who’s expected to be drafted in the top 10 after not surrendering a touchdown in his three-year collegiate career.

LSU’s Derek Stingley, who burst onto the scene as a freshman but saw the bulk of his remaining college career spoiled by injury, might be the most talented of the group and also should go in the first round. Gardner and Stingley are the consensus top two cornerbacks. Both could be in play for the Falcons at No. 8, where the team could select a prized prospect to pair with breakout cornerback A.J. Terrell.

ExploreAJC coverage of the Falcons

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth, a Dacula native, was in the top-tier discussion before undergoing surgery on a core muscle in March. The well-rounded Booth likely is still a first-round pick.

Other cornerbacks competing for first-round spots include Florida’s Kaiir Elam, Michigan’s Daxton Hill (a slot cornerback and safety), and Washington duo Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie.

“Trent McDuffie is worthy of being the No. 12 pick (to Minnesota),” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “He had a great career at Washington. He didn’t have many interceptions … but his ball skills showed up on tape. McDuffie tackles extremely well. He can play anywhere in the secondary. A very smart and instinctive football player.”

On the do-it-all Hill, Kiper added: “Here’s a guy who did everything at Michigan. He can play slot corner. He can play center field. He tackles so well. He can get after the quarterback. He intercepts passes. A five-star recruit coming out of high school. No. 1 safety … He’s perfect for the way the game is played today.”

Auburn’s Roger McCreary’s play has justified a round-one selection, but his measurables could prevent it. McCreary is 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with 28-7/8-inch arms (which would be among the league’s shortest) and ran a 4.5 40-yard dash. He has very little experience in zone coverage. Still, his tape and tenacity has earned him plenty of support.

“In my last season, I feel like I got better as a corner because not only did I play man, I played zone and all that stuff,” McCreary said. “Teams should invest in me because I bring a lot to the table. I play corner, nickel, a lot of positions. I’m the type of person who can adjust to the system easily. I was in, like, three types of systems at Auburn, and I feel like I did great with that.”

A lesser-known name who has drawn attention is Texas-San Antonio cornerback Tariq Woolen, a converted receiver. Woolen has tremendous physical attributes at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. He ran a blazing 4.26 40-yard dash, and his 42-inch vertical jump was best at the combine. His size-speed blend is borderline preposterous, more create-a-player in Madden than a real-life prospect.

Woolen, while raw and less tested against high-level competition, has extremely rare traits that should get him drafted within the first three rounds. If developed properly, Woolen could be a massive return on investment. But he’ll require patience.

Booth and Gardner aren’t the only cornerback prospects on their own teams. Coby Bryant, a player with good size who can play on the boundary and in the slot, helped Gardner form the foundation of the Bearcats’ defense, though his speed and quickness leave many unenthused. He projects as a middle-round pick.

Mario Goodrich, who played with Booth, fits multiple schemes and offers good size and physicality. He was first-team All-ACC last season and ended his career by earning MVP in the Cheez-It Bowl. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has praised Goodrich for his growth as a player and person during his Clemson career. Goodrich also projects in the middle rounds.

“I don’t care what (the critics) have to say, most of them are sitting in their momma’s house somewhere,” said Goodrich, whose pre-draft workouts were interrupted by a ribs injury initially sustained at the Senior Bowl. “Whoever they have in front of me in the mock drafts, I don’t really care. It’s about getting in there and once you get in there, staying there. I feel like once I get in there, I’ll be able to produce. I think I’ll have longevity as long as I do the right things and stay healthy.”

Other notable cornerbacks: Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska), Derion Kendrick (Georgia), Marcus Jones (Houston), Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston State), Jalyn Armour-Davis (Alabama), Martin Emerson (Mississippi State), Josh Jobe (Alabama) and Tariq Castro-Fields (Penn State).

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports (a Valdosta native can't stay away from football for too long, after all): MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

TRENDING: Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’2h ago
Major traffic disruptions are expected at night this week as construction on the new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues. (File photo by John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

NEW: Northbound Ga. 400 will close Thursday and Friday nights at I-285
1h ago
A federal district judge allowed a lawsuit to proceed that aims to remove U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot, alleging that the congresswoman's actions leading up to and on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, make her ineligible to serve under a provision in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal judge allows effort to disqualify Marjorie Greene from ballot to proceed
5h ago
10/01/2018 -- Jasper, Georgia -- Georgia Republican Gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp encourages his supporters to donate funds to his campaign by filling up a diesel gas can during a stop at Appalachian Gun, Pawn &Range in Jasper, Monday, October 1, 2018. Monday was the first day of Brian Kemp's weeklong bus tour where he and his campaign will visit 27 counties in 5 days. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Kemp races to slam door on Perdue’s insurgent challenge
6h ago
10/01/2018 -- Jasper, Georgia -- Georgia Republican Gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp encourages his supporters to donate funds to his campaign by filling up a diesel gas can during a stop at Appalachian Gun, Pawn &Range in Jasper, Monday, October 1, 2018. Monday was the first day of Brian Kemp's weeklong bus tour where he and his campaign will visit 27 counties in 5 days. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Kemp races to slam door on Perdue’s insurgent challenge
6h ago
John Eunice, the deputy director Georgia's Environmental Protection Division, listens as Oconee County resident Edwin Snell, addresses the site design and environmental committee about the planned $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Monroe. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Residents slam state’s handling of Rivian project at public meeting
4h ago
The Latest
Falcons sign Olamide Zaccheaus, announce deal with Vincent Taylor
1h ago
Top 10 cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL draft
3h ago
Top 10 linebackers in the 2022 NFL draft
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
22h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top