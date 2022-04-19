Lots of intrigue in 2022 NFL draft’s cornerback class, could include Falcons

“Trent McDuffie is worthy of being the No. 12 pick (to Minnesota),” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “He had a great career at Washington. He didn’t have many interceptions … but his ball skills showed up on tape. McDuffie tackles extremely well. He can play anywhere in the secondary. A very smart and instinctive football player.”

On the do-it-all Hill, Kiper added: “Here’s a guy who did everything at Michigan. He can play slot corner. He can play center field. He tackles so well. He can get after the quarterback. He intercepts passes. A five-star recruit coming out of high school. No. 1 safety … He’s perfect for the way the game is played today.”

Auburn’s Roger McCreary’s play has justified a round-one selection, but his measurables could prevent it. McCreary is 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with 28-7/8-inch arms (which would be among the league’s shortest) and ran a 4.5 40-yard dash. He has very little experience in zone coverage. Still, his tape and tenacity has earned him plenty of support.

“In my last season, I feel like I got better as a corner because not only did I play man, I played zone and all that stuff,” McCreary said. “Teams should invest in me because I bring a lot to the table. I play corner, nickel, a lot of positions. I’m the type of person who can adjust to the system easily. I was in, like, three types of systems at Auburn, and I feel like I did great with that.”

A lesser-known name who has drawn attention is Texas-San Antonio cornerback Tariq Woolen, a converted receiver. Woolen has tremendous physical attributes at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. He ran a blazing 4.26 40-yard dash, and his 42-inch vertical jump was best at the combine. His size-speed blend is borderline preposterous, more create-a-player in Madden than a real-life prospect.

Woolen, while raw and less tested against high-level competition, has extremely rare traits that should get him drafted within the first three rounds. If developed properly, Woolen could be a massive return on investment. But he’ll require patience.

Booth and Gardner aren’t the only cornerback prospects on their own teams. Coby Bryant, a player with good size who can play on the boundary and in the slot, helped Gardner form the foundation of the Bearcats’ defense, though his speed and quickness leave many unenthused. He projects as a middle-round pick.

Mario Goodrich, who played with Booth, fits multiple schemes and offers good size and physicality. He was first-team All-ACC last season and ended his career by earning MVP in the Cheez-It Bowl. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has praised Goodrich for his growth as a player and person during his Clemson career. Goodrich also projects in the middle rounds.

“I don’t care what (the critics) have to say, most of them are sitting in their momma’s house somewhere,” said Goodrich, whose pre-draft workouts were interrupted by a ribs injury initially sustained at the Senior Bowl. “Whoever they have in front of me in the mock drafts, I don’t really care. It’s about getting in there and once you get in there, staying there. I feel like once I get in there, I’ll be able to produce. I think I’ll have longevity as long as I do the right things and stay healthy.”

Other notable cornerbacks: Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska), Derion Kendrick (Georgia), Marcus Jones (Houston), Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston State), Jalyn Armour-Davis (Alabama), Martin Emerson (Mississippi State), Josh Jobe (Alabama) and Tariq Castro-Fields (Penn State).