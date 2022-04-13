Top 10 running backs in the 2022 NFL draft

5. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 5-9, 194 (fourth round): Rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his past two seasons and displayed pass-catching ability with 78 career catches. Ran some routes out of the slot.

6. Zamir White, Georgia, 6-0, 214 (fourth round): Played in all 15 games for last season’s national champions, finishing with 856 yards rushing on 160 carries. A bruising runner nicknamed “Zeus,” White finished his career with 2,043 yards.

7. Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 5-11, 202 (fourth round): Made the SEC All-Freshman Team at Texas A&M in 2018 but spent the last two seasons in the ACC at Florida State. He led the Seminoles with 887 yards rushing and caught 25 passes last season.

8. Tyler Allgeier, Brigham Young, 5-11, 224 (fourth round): He started his career as a running back, switched to linebacker and spent last two seasons back on offense. Rushed for 1,130 yards in 2020 and 1,630 yards in 2021.

9. Jerome Ford, Cincinnati, 5-10, 210, (fifth round): Began his career at Alabama before transferring. Rushed for 1,802 yards in two seasons with the Bearcats and tied a school record with 19 rushing TDs in 2021. Flashed speed with a time of 4.46 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

10. James Cook, Georgia, 5-11, 190 (sixth round): Rushed for 728 yards and seven TDs in 2021. Displayed big-play ability with a career-high 112 yards receiving in the Orange Bowl against Michigan and had a career-long run of 67 yards in the College Football Playoff Championship game against Alabama. Older brother is three-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings.

Best of the rest: Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks, Arizona State’s Rachaad White, N.C. State’s Zonovan Knight, Baylor’s Abram Smith, and Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy.

Teams in need: Texans, Dolphins, Steelers, Raiders and Jets.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. The Falcons finished 31st in the league in rushing at 85.4 yards per game which was down from 95.8 yards per game (27th) in 2020. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson led the Falcons in rushing with 618 yards on 153 carries (4.0 per carry) and six TDs.

