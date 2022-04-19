Top 10 cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL draft

5. Kaiir Elam, Florida, 6-2, 200 (second): He was second-team All-SEC. He led the conference in passes defensed with 11 last season.

6. Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 187 (second): Has experience in the SEC, where he defended Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Treylon Burks and DeVonta Smith. McCreary had 14 pass breakups last season.

7. Kyler Gordon, Washington 6-0, 190 (second): He was a late bloomer with the Huskies. He didn’t start until his fourth season but was named All-Pac 12 in 2021.

8. Marcus Jones, Houston, 5-9, 185 (third): He was an All-American at Troy before transferring to Houston. He had five interceptions, which were the second most in the FBS last season.

9. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati, 6-1, 191 (third): He won the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in the nation even though he was playing opposite of Gardner. He had nine interceptions and 35 pass breakups over his career.

10. Martin Emerson, Mississippi State, 6-1, 202 (third/fourth): He played in 36 games over three seasons. He led the SEC in pass breakups with 11 in 2020.

Best of the rest: Fayetteville State’s Joshua Williams, S.C. State’s Cobie Durant, Texas-San Antonio’s Tariq Woolen, Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis, Georgia’s Derion Kendrick, Oregon’s Mykael Wright and Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt.

Teams in need: Giants, Jets, Patriots, Bucs and Lions.

Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons signed veteran Casey Hayward to play right corner and re-signed nickel back Isaiah Oliver. Hayward is 32 and could help to train the corners to eventually take over. They are set at left cornerback with A.J. Terrell.

