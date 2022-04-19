ajc logo
X

Top 10 cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL draft

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. intercepts a pass intended for Georgia's Tyler Simmons. Stingley is expected to be selected in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft. (Hyosub Shin / hyosub.shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. intercepts a pass intended for Georgia's Tyler Simmons. Stingley is expected to be selected in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft. (Hyosub Shin / hyosub.shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 cornerback prospects (with projected round) for the 2022 NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30:

1. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds (first): Has the potential to be lockdown corner in the league. He was the AAC’s Defensive Player of the Year and didn’t allow a touchdown over 1,059 career coverage snaps.

2. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 195, (first): Injuries held him back the past two seasons, but in 2019 he led the SEC with six interceptions.

3. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 6-0, 193 (first): He had 75 tackles, 5.5 for loss, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions in his career. He played 981 defensive snaps over 35 career games and made 15 starts. He was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021. He was an AJC Super 11 member in 2018.

4. Trent McDuffie, Washington, 5-11, 195 (first): He became a starter early in his freshman season. The Huskies played a lot of zone coverage, so his man-to-man skills must be developed at the next level.

5. Kaiir Elam, Florida, 6-2, 200 (second): He was second-team All-SEC. He led the conference in passes defensed with 11 last season.

6. Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 187 (second): Has experience in the SEC, where he defended Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Treylon Burks and DeVonta Smith. McCreary had 14 pass breakups last season.

7. Kyler Gordon, Washington 6-0, 190 (second): He was a late bloomer with the Huskies. He didn’t start until his fourth season but was named All-Pac 12 in 2021.

8. Marcus Jones, Houston, 5-9, 185 (third): He was an All-American at Troy before transferring to Houston. He had five interceptions, which were the second most in the FBS last season.

9. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati, 6-1, 191 (third): He won the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in the nation even though he was playing opposite of Gardner. He had nine interceptions and 35 pass breakups over his career.

10. Martin Emerson, Mississippi State, 6-1, 202 (third/fourth): He played in 36 games over three seasons. He led the SEC in pass breakups with 11 in 2020.

Best of the rest: Fayetteville State’s Joshua Williams, S.C. State’s Cobie Durant, Texas-San Antonio’s Tariq Woolen, Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis, Georgia’s Derion Kendrick, Oregon’s Mykael Wright and Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt.

Teams in need: Giants, Jets, Patriots, Bucs and Lions.

Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons signed veteran Casey Hayward to play right corner and re-signed nickel back Isaiah Oliver. Hayward is 32 and could help to train the corners to eventually take over. They are set at left cornerback with A.J. Terrell.

AJC’S 2022 POSITION-BY-POSITION SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERSFalcons need to upgrade weapons | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKSPosition has become devalued in draft | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDS Chigoziem Okonkwo survived heart condition | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE LINEEx-UGA lineman Salyer points to wins in SEC trenches | Top 10 OL

QUARTERBACKSMalik Willis now top QB prospect for NFL draft | Top 10 QBs

DEFENSIVE LINEGeorgia dominates D-line talk ahead of draft | Top 10 DL

LINEBACKERSEx-UGA star Dean the latest test of play vs. measurables | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKSTop 10 CBs

SAFETIES – Thursday, April 21

SPECIAL TEAMS – Friday, April 22

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
John Eunice, the deputy director Georgia's Environmental Protection Division, listens as Oconee County resident Edwin Snell, addresses the site design and environmental committee about the planned $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Monroe. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Residents slam state’s handling of Rivian project at public meeting1h ago
March 26, 2022 Commerce - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal judge allows effort to disqualify Marjorie Greene from ballot to proceed
2h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board favors districtwide fixes over Druid Hills repairs
4h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in her downtown office on Thursday, February 3, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: Fulton DA clarifies timeline for witness testimony in Trump probe
3h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in her downtown office on Thursday, February 3, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: Fulton DA clarifies timeline for witness testimony in Trump probe
3h ago
A'hmaud Griffin (left) was allegedly abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin from an apartment in Waynesboro, authorities said. The 4-month-old boy is believed to be in extreme danger.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 4-month-old
1h ago
The Latest
Top 10 linebackers in the 2022 NFL draft
21h ago
Nakobe Dean: another test of play vs. measurables
Top 10 defensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
23h ago
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
19h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top