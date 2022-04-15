Top 10 quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft

5. Sam Howell, North Carolina, 6-1, 218 (second): Finished his career second in ACC history in career pass efficiency (164.2) and third in ACC history in career passing touchdowns (92).

6. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, 6-1, 215 (third): He set FBS records for single-season passing yards (5,967) and TDs (62) in 2021. Started his career at Houston Baptist before transferring to Western Kentucky.

7. Carson Strong, Nevada, 6-3, 226 (third): He is trying to become the fifth Mountain West Conference quarterback to be drafted in the first or second round since 2011. The others are Colin Kaepernick (2011), Derek Carr (2014), Josh Allen (2018) and Jordan Love (2021).

8. Jack Coan, Notre Dame 6-3, 218 (fifth): Starter his career at Wisconsin. He transferred to Notre Dame for the 2021 season and completed 253 of 386 passes for 3,150 yards, 15 TDs and seven interceptions over 13 starts.

9. Skylar Thompson, Kansas State, 6-2, 217 (sixth): He played in 10 games as he missed some time with a knee injury. He completed 162 of 233 passes (69.5%) for 2,113 yards, 12 TDs, four interceptions.

10. Brock Purdy, Iowa State, 6-1, 212 (sixth): He set the school career passing record with 81 TDs and 12,170 passing yards.

Best of the rest: Southeastern Louisiana’s Cole Kelley, Western Michigan’s Kaleb Eleby, James Madison’s Cole Johnson, Brown’s E.J. Perry and Miami’s D’Eriq King.

Teams in need: Panthers, Saints, Titans and Seahawks.

Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota after trading Matt Ryan. They are without a franchise quarterback and have heavily scouted this group of prospects.

