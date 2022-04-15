ajc logo
Top 10 quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett looks ahead to the NFL and talks about the comparison to Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow. (D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC)

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 quarterbacks prospects (with projected round) for the 2022 NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30:

1. Malik Willis, Liberty, 6-foot-3, 217 pounds (first): Willis played in seven games in 2017 and completed 6 of 7 passes and five games in 2018 and completed 5 of 7 passes at Auburn. After transferring, he completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,250 yards, 20 TDs and six interceptions in 2020.

2. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 219 (first): Pickett was spectacular in a 52-21 rout of Georgia Tech on Oct. 1 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, completing 23 of 36 passes (63.9%) for 389 yards and four TDs. The knock on Pickett is that he doesn’t have big hands and will have trouble passing in cold-weather situations.

3. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, 6-3, 211 (second): Ridder was the most athletic of the quarterbacks as Willis didn’t work out at the scouting combine. He was first in the group in the 40-yard dash (4.52), vertical jump (36 inches), and broad jump (10-7).

4. Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 212 (second): Corral came on over the past two seasons and a mobile quarterback with passing skills. The knock on him is that he takes on too many hits.

5. Sam Howell, North Carolina, 6-1, 218 (second): Finished his career second in ACC history in career pass efficiency (164.2) and third in ACC history in career passing touchdowns (92).

6. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, 6-1, 215 (third): He set FBS records for single-season passing yards (5,967) and TDs (62) in 2021. Started his career at Houston Baptist before transferring to Western Kentucky.

7. Carson Strong, Nevada, 6-3, 226 (third): He is trying to become the fifth Mountain West Conference quarterback to be drafted in the first or second round since 2011. The others are Colin Kaepernick (2011), Derek Carr (2014), Josh Allen (2018) and Jordan Love (2021).

8. Jack Coan, Notre Dame 6-3, 218 (fifth): Starter his career at Wisconsin. He transferred to Notre Dame for the 2021 season and completed 253 of 386 passes for 3,150 yards, 15 TDs and seven interceptions over 13 starts.

9. Skylar Thompson, Kansas State, 6-2, 217 (sixth): He played in 10 games as he missed some time with a knee injury. He completed 162 of 233 passes (69.5%) for 2,113 yards, 12 TDs, four interceptions.

10. Brock Purdy, Iowa State, 6-1, 212 (sixth): He set the school career passing record with 81 TDs and 12,170 passing yards.

Best of the rest: Southeastern Louisiana’s Cole Kelley, Western Michigan’s Kaleb Eleby, James Madison’s Cole Johnson, Brown’s E.J. Perry and Miami’s D’Eriq King.

Teams in need: Panthers, Saints, Titans and Seahawks.

Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota after trading Matt Ryan. They are without a franchise quarterback and have heavily scouted this group of prospects.

