Running backs have become devalued in NFL draft

Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller are also top running back prospects with Hall finishing his college career with 3,941 rushing yards and 50 TDs and six TD receptions on 82 catches.

Spiller rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons and caught at least 20 passes in each of his three seasons with the Aggies.

Former Georgia running back Zamir White and teammate James Cook should also hear their names called at some point during the three-day draft. White led the national-champion Bulldogs with 856 yards and is a downhill, one-cut runner, who believes he’s elusive enough to make some tacklers miss.

White said he patterns his game after former Georgia running back Nick Chubb and Leonard Fournette.

Cook is more of a glider capable of making big plays. The younger brother of Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings, Cook had big plays in Georgia’s final two games of the 2021 season - Orange Bowl win over Michigan and the national championship win over Alabama.

“He’s a third down back, who can also play on the early downs,” SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Pat Kirwan said. “He’s no slouch.”

Running back Brian Robinson was a late bloomer for Alabama, became the starter last season. He finished tied for 10th in program history for career rushing touchdowns with 29 and rushed for 2,704 yards in his career to finish 11th all time in Alabama history.

“I think Brian Robinson, like Mac Jones was last year, is a great example of a guy who kept his head down and kept working,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said at the school’s pro day in March. “He showed great resiliency and perseverance to continue to work on trying to improve whether it was his speed, his knowledge of the game, his hands, whatever it was to make himself a better player to where he had a great year. This year he was very productive.”

Caption Michigan linebacker David Ojabo (55) tackles Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press/TNS) Credit: TNS

