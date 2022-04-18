Top 10 linebackers in the 2022 NFL draft

Here are the top 10 linebacker prospects (with projected round) for the 2022 NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30:
1. Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-foot, 225 pounds, (first): He was the 2021 Dick Butkus Award winner, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker. He was an Associated Press first-team selection.
2. Devin Lloyd, Utah, 6-3, 232, (first): Some have him rated over Dean because he’s taller. He was the Pac-12 defensive player of the year in 2021.
3. Christian Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 232 (second): He had 75 tackles or more in each of the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide. He had 12.5 tackles for losses last season and has experience as the defensive signal-caller.
4. Quay Walker, Georgia, 6-4, 245 (second/third): He had a career-high 13 tackles against Florida in 2021. He started all 15 games and finished with 67 tackles and 25 quarterback pressures.
5. Chad Muma, Wyoming, 6-2, 236 (second/third): He was a third-team All-America selection. He had 142 tackles last season which was second in the FBS.
6. Leo Chenal, Wisconsin, 6-2, 252 (third/fourth): He’s a traditional run-stuffing linebacker, a thumper. He finished with 115 tackles and 18.5 for losses last season.
7. Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma, 6-0, 222 (third/fourth): He led the Sooners in tackles in each of the past two seasons. He was Butkus Award semifinalist in 2021.
8. Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230 (third/fourth): He was named to the All-SEC second-team by AP after the 2021 season. He was the Bulldogs’ third-leading tackler with 67.
9. Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati, 6-4, 252 (fourth/fifth): Started his career at UConn before he transferred to his hometown. He was a Butkus Award finalist after leading the Bearcats with 102 tackles.
10. Damone Clark, LSU, 6-2, 245 (fourth/fifth): He led the SEC in tackles with 135 last season and was named first-team All-SEC.
Best of the rest: Auburn’s Zakoby McClain, UAB’s Alex Wright, Montana State’s Troy Andersen, Nebraska’s Jo-Jo Domann, Baylor’s Terrel Bernard, Penn State’s Brandon Smith and Iowa State’s Mike Rose.
Teams in need: Patriots, Bengals, Lions, Bears and Eagles.
Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons lost Foye Oluokun, who led the league in tackles in 2021, in free agency. They signed Rashaad Evans in free agency, but he lost his job in Tennessee and played sparingly over the past two seasons. A talent upgrade is needed and, at the minimum, some depth must be added to the position.
