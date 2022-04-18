Top 10 linebackers in the 2022 NFL draft

5. Chad Muma, Wyoming, 6-2, 236 (second/third): He was a third-team All-America selection. He had 142 tackles last season which was second in the FBS.

6. Leo Chenal, Wisconsin, 6-2, 252 (third/fourth): He’s a traditional run-stuffing linebacker, a thumper. He finished with 115 tackles and 18.5 for losses last season.

7. Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma, 6-0, 222 (third/fourth): He led the Sooners in tackles in each of the past two seasons. He was Butkus Award semifinalist in 2021.

8. Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230 (third/fourth): He was named to the All-SEC second-team by AP after the 2021 season. He was the Bulldogs’ third-leading tackler with 67.

9. Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati, 6-4, 252 (fourth/fifth): Started his career at UConn before he transferred to his hometown. He was a Butkus Award finalist after leading the Bearcats with 102 tackles.

10. Damone Clark, LSU, 6-2, 245 (fourth/fifth): He led the SEC in tackles with 135 last season and was named first-team All-SEC.

Best of the rest: Auburn’s Zakoby McClain, UAB’s Alex Wright, Montana State’s Troy Andersen, Nebraska’s Jo-Jo Domann, Baylor’s Terrel Bernard, Penn State’s Brandon Smith and Iowa State’s Mike Rose.

Teams in need: Patriots, Bengals, Lions, Bears and Eagles.

Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons lost Foye Oluokun, who led the league in tackles in 2021, in free agency. They signed Rashaad Evans in free agency, but he lost his job in Tennessee and played sparingly over the past two seasons. A talent upgrade is needed and, at the minimum, some depth must be added to the position.

