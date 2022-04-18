ajc logo
Top 10 linebackers in the 2022 NFL draft

December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) for a short gain during the first quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Here are the top 10 linebacker prospects (with projected round) for the 2022 NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30:

1. Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-foot, 225 pounds, (first): He was the 2021 Dick Butkus Award winner, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker. He was an Associated Press first-team selection.

2. Devin Lloyd, Utah, 6-3, 232, (first): Some have him rated over Dean because he’s taller. He was the Pac-12 defensive player of the year in 2021.

3. Christian Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 232 (second): He had 75 tackles or more in each of the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide. He had 12.5 tackles for losses last season and has experience as the defensive signal-caller.

4. Quay Walker, Georgia, 6-4, 245 (second/third): He had a career-high 13 tackles against Florida in 2021. He started all 15 games and finished with 67 tackles and 25 quarterback pressures.

5. Chad Muma, Wyoming, 6-2, 236 (second/third): He was a third-team All-America selection. He had 142 tackles last season which was second in the FBS.

6. Leo Chenal, Wisconsin, 6-2, 252 (third/fourth): He’s a traditional run-stuffing linebacker, a thumper. He finished with 115 tackles and 18.5 for losses last season.

7. Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma, 6-0, 222 (third/fourth): He led the Sooners in tackles in each of the past two seasons. He was Butkus Award semifinalist in 2021.

8. Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230 (third/fourth): He was named to the All-SEC second-team by AP after the 2021 season. He was the Bulldogs’ third-leading tackler with 67.

9. Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati, 6-4, 252 (fourth/fifth): Started his career at UConn before he transferred to his hometown. He was a Butkus Award finalist after leading the Bearcats with 102 tackles.

10. Damone Clark, LSU, 6-2, 245 (fourth/fifth): He led the SEC in tackles with 135 last season and was named first-team All-SEC.

Best of the rest: Auburn’s Zakoby McClain, UAB’s Alex Wright, Montana State’s Troy Andersen, Nebraska’s Jo-Jo Domann, Baylor’s Terrel Bernard, Penn State’s Brandon Smith and Iowa State’s Mike Rose.

Teams in need: Patriots, Bengals, Lions, Bears and Eagles.

Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons lost Foye Oluokun, who led the league in tackles in 2021, in free agency. They signed Rashaad Evans in free agency, but he lost his job in Tennessee and played sparingly over the past two seasons. A talent upgrade is needed and, at the minimum, some depth must be added to the position.

AJC’S 2022 POSITION-BY-POSITION SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERSFalcons need to upgrade weapons | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKSPosition has become devalued in draft | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDS Chigoziem Okonkwo survived heart condition | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE LINEEx-UGA lineman Salyer points to wins in SEC trenches | Top 10 OL

QUARTERBACKSMalik Willis now top QB prospect for NFL draft | Top 10 QBs

DEFENSIVE LINEGeorgia dominates D-line talk ahead of draft | Top 10 DL

LINEBACKERSEx-UGA star Dean the latest test of play vs. measurables

CORNERBACKS – Wednesday, April 20

SAFETIES – Thursday, April 21

SPECIAL TEAMS – Friday, April 22

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

