Top 10 tight ends in the 2022 NFL draft

5. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, 6-6, 252 (fourth round): Finalist for the John Mackey award, Kolar had 62 catches and 6 receiving TDs in 2021. Known for superior hands and elite route-running ability.

6. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina, 6-4, 245 (fourth round): Named first-team All-Sun Belt after catching 59 passes for 912 yards in 13 games. Had an impressive 36-inch vertical leap at the NFL scouting combine.

7. Cade Otton, Washington, 6-5, 250 (fourth round): Rocky 2021 season after missing two games over COVID-19 protocols and two more with a left foot injury. In 2020, he was a All-Pac-12 selection.

8. Jelani Woods, Virginia, 6-7, 259 (fourth/fifth round): Eight TD receptions in 2021 were the most by an ACC tight end and the fourth best in the nation. The eight TDs were second most in a season in school history, second to Heath Miller’s nine in 2002.

9. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland, 6-2, 238 (fifth round): Big-play ability as a physical blocker. Fifty-two catches for 447 yards and five TDs in 2021 under the tutelage of position coach Jimmie Johnson, a nine-year NFL veteran.

10. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255 (sixth round): Three-year starter for the Aggies. He had some drops in 2021, which may be a cause for concern for some teams.

Best of the rest: Nevada’s Cole Turner, Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell, SMU’s Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Hall and Iowa State’s Chase Allen.

Teams in need: Bengals, Packers, Colts, Chargers and Bears.

Need area for Falcons: No. The Falcons have seven tight ends on the roster. Kyle Pitts is set, while Anthony Firkser figures to replace Lee Smith as the blocking tight end.

The Bow Tie Chronicles