Top 10 tight ends in the 2022 NFL draft

Here are the top 10 tight end prospects (with projected round) for the NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30:
1. Trey McBride, Colorado State, 6-foot-4, 246 pounds (second round): Huge 2021 season with 90 catches for 1,121 yards, single-season school records in both categories. First-team AP All-American and winner of the John Mackey award, which goes to the nation’s top tight end.
2. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State, 6-5, 250 (third round): Rugged blocker, solid hands but is not an explosive route-runner. Had 26 receptions, three receiving TDs in an Ohio State offense that featured three 60-catch receivers in 2021.
3. Greg Dulcich, UCLA, 6-4, 243 (third round): Big-play ability, averaged 17.3 yards per catch in 2021. Ten touchdown catches in his last two seasons with the Bruins.
4. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin, 6-5, 250 (fourth round): First-team All-Big Ten after catching 46 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Grandson of former Wisconsin coach/athletic director Barry Alvarez.
5. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, 6-6, 252 (fourth round): Finalist for the John Mackey award, Kolar had 62 catches and 6 receiving TDs in 2021. Known for superior hands and elite route-running ability.
6. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina, 6-4, 245 (fourth round): Named first-team All-Sun Belt after catching 59 passes for 912 yards in 13 games. Had an impressive 36-inch vertical leap at the NFL scouting combine.
7. Cade Otton, Washington, 6-5, 250 (fourth round): Rocky 2021 season after missing two games over COVID-19 protocols and two more with a left foot injury. In 2020, he was a All-Pac-12 selection.
8. Jelani Woods, Virginia, 6-7, 259 (fourth/fifth round): Eight TD receptions in 2021 were the most by an ACC tight end and the fourth best in the nation. The eight TDs were second most in a season in school history, second to Heath Miller’s nine in 2002.
9. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland, 6-2, 238 (fifth round): Big-play ability as a physical blocker. Fifty-two catches for 447 yards and five TDs in 2021 under the tutelage of position coach Jimmie Johnson, a nine-year NFL veteran.
10. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255 (sixth round): Three-year starter for the Aggies. He had some drops in 2021, which may be a cause for concern for some teams.
Best of the rest: Nevada’s Cole Turner, Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell, SMU’s Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Hall and Iowa State’s Chase Allen.
Teams in need: Bengals, Packers, Colts, Chargers and Bears.
Need area for Falcons: No. The Falcons have seven tight ends on the roster. Kyle Pitts is set, while Anthony Firkser figures to replace Lee Smith as the blocking tight end.
