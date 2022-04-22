Special-teams players attracting some NFL draft interest

He made a 52-yarder at the buzzer to eliminate Tennessee in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs and a 31-yarder to beat the Chiefs in the AFC title game 27-24.

Harvin was selected in the seventh round (254th overall) by the Steelers. He averaged 42.6 yards per punt.

McPherson and Harvin were named to the All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Long snappers Thomas Fletcher (222nd overall) and Camaron Cheeseman (225th) were selected in the sixth round by the Panthers and Commanders last season.

LSU’s Cade York and Texas’ Cam Dicker are considered the top two place-kickers this year.

“Gabe Brkic from Oklahoma has a big leg, but was a little inconsistent,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said.

Also, Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal to beat Iowa State last season.

Camarda, who played at Norcross High, ranks among the top punters.

“Jordan Stout, the punter from Penn State is No. 1 for me,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “Jake Camarda, the punter from Georgia is two. Then Matt Araiza from San Diego State would be three.”

Also, there are several returners in the draft. Houston’s Marcus Jones was the most prolific in college. He had nine touchdowns on either kickoff or punt returns over his career, which started at Troy.

“This was the kid who was returning punts and kickoffs for touchdowns at Troy and at Houston,” Kiper said. “Dynamic return man. He’s the top returner without question. He’s also a heck of a corner. He could be a slot corner right away. He’s coming in really as a third- or fourth-round pick.”

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin also is a dangerous return man.

“Calvin Austin III is kind of like a (Marquise) Brown (of the Ravens) type of receiver,” Kiper said. “Good punt returner. You saw that Mississippi State game where he scooped up the punt sitting there, scooped it up and went 90 yards for a touchdown.”

Utah’s Britain Covey also is a fine returner.

“We saw what he did at the end of the first half against Oregon,” Kiper said. “With one play left, they punted it to Covey, and he took it the distance.”

Tennessee’s Velus Jones is Kiper’s third-rated return man. Jones is a 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds.

“There are some good return men in this draft,” Kiper said.

Pittsburgh long snapper Cal Adomitis could get drafted late, according to Kiper.

