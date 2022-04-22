ajc logo
Special-teams players attracting some NFL draft interest

November 13, 2021 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee's wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) scores a touchdown past Georgia's defensive back Latavious Brini (36) in the first half during a NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, November 13, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here’s the 10th story of our position-by-position NFL draft series. Today, we’ll look at the special teams players -- kickers, punters and returners.

In the 2021 draft, Florida’s Evan McPherson was the only kicker selected, and he went on to help the Bengals reach the Super Bowl.

Former Georgia Tech standout Pressley Harvin was the only punter selected, and two long snappers were taken last season.

This year, there are several special-teams candidates, including former Georgia punter Jake Camarda, who could help teams and be selected when the draft is held Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas.

McPherson was selected in the fifth round, 149th overall, last year. He made 28 of 33 field-goal attempts (84.8%) and 46 of 48 extra-point attempts (95.8%) during the regular season. He was 9-of-11 on field-goal attempts of 50 yards or more.

He made a 52-yarder at the buzzer to eliminate Tennessee in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs and a 31-yarder to beat the Chiefs in the AFC title game 27-24.

Harvin was selected in the seventh round (254th overall) by the Steelers. He averaged 42.6 yards per punt.

McPherson and Harvin were named to the All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Long snappers Thomas Fletcher (222nd overall) and Camaron Cheeseman (225th) were selected in the sixth round by the Panthers and Commanders last season.

LSU’s Cade York and Texas’ Cam Dicker are considered the top two place-kickers this year.

“Gabe Brkic from Oklahoma has a big leg, but was a little inconsistent,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said.

Also, Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal to beat Iowa State last season.

Camarda, who played at Norcross High, ranks among the top punters.

“Jordan Stout, the punter from Penn State is No. 1 for me,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “Jake Camarda, the punter from Georgia is two. Then Matt Araiza from San Diego State would be three.”

Also, there are several returners in the draft. Houston’s Marcus Jones was the most prolific in college. He had nine touchdowns on either kickoff or punt returns over his career, which started at Troy.

“This was the kid who was returning punts and kickoffs for touchdowns at Troy and at Houston,” Kiper said. “Dynamic return man. He’s the top returner without question. He’s also a heck of a corner. He could be a slot corner right away. He’s coming in really as a third- or fourth-round pick.”

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin also is a dangerous return man.

“Calvin Austin III is kind of like a (Marquise) Brown (of the Ravens) type of receiver,” Kiper said. “Good punt returner. You saw that Mississippi State game where he scooped up the punt sitting there, scooped it up and went 90 yards for a touchdown.”

Utah’s Britain Covey also is a fine returner.

“We saw what he did at the end of the first half against Oregon,” Kiper said. “With one play left, they punted it to Covey, and he took it the distance.”

Tennessee’s Velus Jones is Kiper’s third-rated return man. Jones is a 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds.

“There are some good return men in this draft,” Kiper said.

Pittsburgh long snapper Cal Adomitis could get drafted late, according to Kiper.

AJC’S 2022 POSITION-BY-POSITION SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERS – Falcons need to upgrade weapons | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKS – Position has become devalued in draft | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDS – Chigoziem Okonkwo survived heart condition | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE LINE – Ex-UGA lineman Salyer points to wins in SEC trenches | Top 10 OL

QUARTERBACKS – Malik Willis now top QB prospect for NFL draft | Top 10 QBs

DEFENSIVE LINE – Georgia dominates D-line talk ahead of draft | Top 10 DL

LINEBACKERS – Ex-UGA star Dean the latest test of play vs. measurables | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS – Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. | Top 10 CBs

SAFETIES – Georgia’ Lewis Cine will knock your block off | Top 10 Safeties

SPECIAL TEAMS – Friday, April 22

The Bow Tie Chronicles

