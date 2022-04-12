Top 10 wide receivers in the 2022 NFL draft

Here are the top 10 wide receiver prospects (with projected round) for the NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30:
1. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-foot, 183 pounds (first round): Elite run-after-catch ability, Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards (15.1 per catch) and 12 receiving TDs in 2021. Also returned punts for the Buckeyes. Wilson believes he can make an immediate impact as a rookie, similar to Ja’Marr Chase (81 receptions, 13 TDs) with the Bengals in 2021.
2. Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 179 (first round): Started his career at Ohio State, Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 TDs at Alabama in 2021. Suffered an ACL tear against Georgia in the College Football Playoff Championship game Jan. 10. “Recovery is going well,” Williams said at the scouting combine in March. “Everything has just been going good really.”
3. Drake London, USC, 6-4, 219 (first round): Had more than 1,000 receiving yards in eight games before a fractured right ankle ended his 2021 season. London, who also played on USC’s basketball team, pointed to Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson and current Tampa Bay Buc Mike Evans as examples of the larger, physical players at the position that he’s working to become in the NFL.
4. Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-0, 187 (first round): Caught 13 TD passes on a loaded Buckeyes offense in 2021 and finished as the school’s all-time leader with 35 TD receptions - a huge feat considering the NFL players produced by the program over the years. A long-time fan of Desean Jackson, like Olave a California native known for his big-play ability. “All the deep touchdowns he had, the 75-yard touchdowns he had, I try to put that into my game as a deep threat.”
5. Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-2, 225 (first round): He caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards (16.7 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns over 12 starts in 2021. Big, fast receiver who has drawn comparisons to Tennessee Titan A.J. Brown. “I can play outside receiver, inside receiver and running back,” Burks said. “It doesn’t matter. That sets me apart from everybody else.”
6. Jahan Dotson, Penn State, 5-11, 178 (second round): Speed (4.43) and athletic ability (36-inch vertical leap) are key components for the former Nittany Lion, who had 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 starts in 2021. The third-team 2021 AP All-American finished his Penn State career among the top five in several receiving categories.
7. George Pickens, Georgia, 6-3, 190 (second round): Sustained knee injury in March 2021 and didn’t play until late in season. Displayed explosiveness in return to lineup, including a key 52-yard reception in the CFP Championship game win over Alabama on Jan. 10. He’s the 33rd-ranked draft prospect by CBS Sports, but could move into the first round.
8. Christian Watson, North Dakota State, 6-4, 208 (third round): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds. His father, Tazim Wajid Wajed (formerly Tim Watson), was a defensive back at Peach County High and Howard. He had a five-year NFL career (1993-97) after he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
9. John Metchie, Alabama, 5-10, 187 (third round): Had 96 receptions for 1,141 yards (11.9 per catch) and eight touchdowns before suffering a torn ACL in the SEC title game against Georgia in December. “My recovery’s going really well, all the doctors say it’s going really well,” Metchie said. “So, I shouldn’t have any issues there at all.”
10. Justyn Ross, Clemson, 6-4, 205 (third round): Considered one of the top receivers in the nation before missing the 2020 season after spinal fusion surgery. Solid in 2021 (46 catches) although team struggled at times with consistent QB play. “There is a lot of doubt out there,” Ross admitted. “Even with me playing the season, there is still a lot of doubt, but I feel good about it.”
Best of rest: Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, Kentucky’s Win’Dale Robinson, Boise State’s Khalil Shakir, Memphis’ Calvin Austin and Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce.
Teams in need: Lions, Packers, Chiefs, Commanders, Eagles and Saints.
Need area for Falcons: Yes. Calvin Ridley is serving an indefinite suspension for gambling on NFL games. Russell Gage signed with the Buccaneers in free agency. The Falcons didn’t re-sign Tajae Sharpe, who was a default starter last season.
AJC’S 2022 POSITION-BY-POSITION SERIES
WIDE RECEIVERS -- Wednesday
RUNNING BACKS - Thursday
TIGHT ENDS -- Friday
OFFENSIVE LINE -- Saturday
QUARTERBACKS -- Sunday
DEFENSIVE LINE -- Monday
LINEBACKERS – Tuesday
CORNERBACKS – Wednesday, April 20
SAFETIES – Thursday, April 21
SPECIAL TEAMS -- Friday, April 22
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author