Top 10 defensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Former UGA defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt discusses his preparation for professional football while meeting with the media during the NFL scouting combine.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 defensive linemen prospects (with projected round) for the 2022 NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30:

1. Aidan Hutchinson, End, Michigan, 6-foot-7, 260 pounds (first): After recording only 3.5 sacks in his previous three seasons, Hutchinson erupted for 14 sacks last season and was named the Big Ten′s defensive player of the year.

2. Jordan Davis, Tackle, Georgia, 6-6, 341 (first): Davis won the 2021 Outland Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award, and was a near-consensus first-team All-American selection after helping to lead the Bulldogs to the national title.

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux, E, Oregon, 6-4, 254 (first): Thibodeaux faced a lot of double-teams and double-tight end formations over the 11 games he played. “I’m not really too worried about what people have to say,” Thibodeaux said. “As long as the teams, and I can kind of come to an understanding of how hard (I play) and the love I have for the game.”

4. Travon Walker, E, Georgia, 6-5, 272 (first): He had a career-high seven QB pressures in the CFP title game against Alabama. He started all 15 games at defensive tackle and had 37 tackles, six sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 36 quarterback hurries.

5. Jermaine Johnson, E, Florida State, 6-5, 254 (first): Johnson began his college career at Independence Community College, where he was featured on Netflix’s “Last Chance U.” He went to Georgia, but transferred to Florida State in December 2020. He led the ACC with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2021.

6. Boye Mafe, T, Minnesota, 6-4, 265 (first): He was second-team All-Big 10. He led the team in tackles for loss with 10 and sacks with seven.

7. Devonte Wyatt, T, Georgia, 6-3, 307 (first/second): Wyatt played in 14 of 15 games and had 39 tackles and 27 quarterback pressures last season.

8. George Karlaftis, E, Purdue, 6-4, 266 (first/second): He was a first-team All-Big Ten pick after having 50 pressures last season. He has 14.5 career sacks, 29 tackles for losses and 106 pressures over 27 games.

9. Myai Sanders, E, Cincinnati, 6-5, 228 (second): He had 13.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss over his career. He was one of the main forces on a defense that ranked No. 1 nationally in pass efficiency allowed (100.47), fourth in opponent completions (53.5%) and third in interceptions (18).

10. Kingsley Enagbare, 6-4, 260, DE, South Carolina (Hapeville Charter Academy) (Second): He was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2020. He had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, which helped to improve his draft status.

Best of the rest: Houston’s Logan Hall, Michigan’s Chris Hinton, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, Michigan’s David Ojabo, Michigan State’s Jacub Panasiuk, Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone and Utah’s Mika Tafua.

Teams in need: Jaguars, Lions, Bengals, Eagles and Chiefs.

Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons were last in the NFL with 18 sacks last season and failed to create pressure through blitzes are stunts.

UGA bound Travon Walker is a defensive tackle for Upson-Lee High School and has been chosen for the AJC's 2018 Super 11.

