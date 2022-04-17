Top 10 defensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft

5. Jermaine Johnson, E, Florida State, 6-5, 254 (first): Johnson began his college career at Independence Community College, where he was featured on Netflix’s “Last Chance U.” He went to Georgia, but transferred to Florida State in December 2020. He led the ACC with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2021.

6. Boye Mafe, T, Minnesota, 6-4, 265 (first): He was second-team All-Big 10. He led the team in tackles for loss with 10 and sacks with seven.

7. Devonte Wyatt, T, Georgia, 6-3, 307 (first/second): Wyatt played in 14 of 15 games and had 39 tackles and 27 quarterback pressures last season.

8. George Karlaftis, E, Purdue, 6-4, 266 (first/second): He was a first-team All-Big Ten pick after having 50 pressures last season. He has 14.5 career sacks, 29 tackles for losses and 106 pressures over 27 games.

9. Myai Sanders, E, Cincinnati, 6-5, 228 (second): He had 13.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss over his career. He was one of the main forces on a defense that ranked No. 1 nationally in pass efficiency allowed (100.47), fourth in opponent completions (53.5%) and third in interceptions (18).

10. Kingsley Enagbare, 6-4, 260, DE, South Carolina (Hapeville Charter Academy) (Second): He was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2020. He had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, which helped to improve his draft status.

Best of the rest: Houston’s Logan Hall, Michigan’s Chris Hinton, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, Michigan’s David Ojabo, Michigan State’s Jacub Panasiuk, Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone and Utah’s Mika Tafua.

Teams in need: Jaguars, Lions, Bengals, Eagles and Chiefs.

Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons were last in the NFL with 18 sacks last season and failed to create pressure through blitzes are stunts.

