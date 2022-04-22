Top 10 special-teams players in the 2022 NFL draft

5. Cam Dicker, K, Texas, 6-0, 219: He was consistent over his career as he made 76% of his field-goal attempts. He added punting to his skill set last season.

6. Jonathan Garibay, K, Texas Tech, 6-1, 215: He was named first-team All-Big 12 by the AP after making 15 of 16 field-goal attempts, which included game-winning kicks of 32 yards to beat West Virginia and 62 yards to beat Iowa State.

7. Jordan Stout, P, Penn State, 6-3, 205: He started his career as a walk-on at Virginia Tech. He handled all of the kicking and punting duties last season.

8. Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma, 6-3, 200: He made 82.6% of his field-goal attempts and made nine field goals from 50 yards or more.

9. Cal Adomitis, Long snapper, Pitt, 6-1, 234: He was named the Patrick Mannelly winner as the nation’s top long-snapper in 2021.

10. Calvin Austin, R, Memphis, 5-9, 162: He averaged 27 yards on his punt returns and returned one punt 94 yards for a touchdown.

Best of the rest: Utah returner Britain Covey, Illinois punter Blake Hayes, N.C. State punter Trenton Gill, Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse.

Teams in need: Chargers, Bills, Browns, Packers and Seahawks.

Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons did not re-sign veteran punter Dustin Colquitt, who came in an stabilized the position last season. Dom Maggio currently is on the roster. The Falcons are set a kicker with Younghoe Koe, but will have a new long snapper in Beau Brinkley after losing Pro Bowler Josh Harris in free agency. Cordarrelle Patterson (kickoffs) and Avery Williams (punts) are the top returners.

The Bow Tie Chronicles