Top 10 special-teams players in the 2022 NFL draft

Here are the top 10 special-teams prospects for the NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30:
1. Jake Camarda, Punter, Georgia, 6-1, 191: He averaged 45.7 yards per punt over his career to move past 2009 Ray Guy Award winner Drew Butler (45.4) in the UGA record book. He punted 47 times in 2021 for an average of 46.7 yards, with a long of 68 yards against Alabama, one of four punts of more than 60 yards.
2. Marcus Jones, Returner, Houston, 5-9, 185: He’s the nation’s top returner. He scored nine touchdowns on kickoff or punt returns over his career, including four in 2021.
3. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State, 6-foot-2, 200: He’s a better punter than a kicker, but handled both duties in college. He average 51.4 yards per punt, had 18 punts that were of 60 yards or more and 39 of 50 yards or more.
4. Cade York, Kicker, LSU, 6-1, 200: He was a three-time All-SEC selection and has a game-winning 57-yard field goal on his resume.
5. Cam Dicker, K, Texas, 6-0, 219: He was consistent over his career as he made 76% of his field-goal attempts. He added punting to his skill set last season.
6. Jonathan Garibay, K, Texas Tech, 6-1, 215: He was named first-team All-Big 12 by the AP after making 15 of 16 field-goal attempts, which included game-winning kicks of 32 yards to beat West Virginia and 62 yards to beat Iowa State.
7. Jordan Stout, P, Penn State, 6-3, 205: He started his career as a walk-on at Virginia Tech. He handled all of the kicking and punting duties last season.
8. Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma, 6-3, 200: He made 82.6% of his field-goal attempts and made nine field goals from 50 yards or more.
9. Cal Adomitis, Long snapper, Pitt, 6-1, 234: He was named the Patrick Mannelly winner as the nation’s top long-snapper in 2021.
10. Calvin Austin, R, Memphis, 5-9, 162: He averaged 27 yards on his punt returns and returned one punt 94 yards for a touchdown.
Best of the rest: Utah returner Britain Covey, Illinois punter Blake Hayes, N.C. State punter Trenton Gill, Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse.
Teams in need: Chargers, Bills, Browns, Packers and Seahawks.
Need area for Falcons: Yes, the Falcons did not re-sign veteran punter Dustin Colquitt, who came in an stabilized the position last season. Dom Maggio currently is on the roster. The Falcons are set a kicker with Younghoe Koe, but will have a new long snapper in Beau Brinkley after losing Pro Bowler Josh Harris in free agency. Cordarrelle Patterson (kickoffs) and Avery Williams (punts) are the top returners.
