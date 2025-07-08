Report: Falcons set to hire new area scout

Alex Brown, who was the director of player personnel at Ole Miss, is expected to accept an area scout position for the Falcons, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Brown, a former general manager at SMU, also worked at Rice and Houston.
The Falcons did not immediately respond to an email about Brown’s status.
