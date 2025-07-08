Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Report: Falcons set to hire new area scout

Alex Brown, a former general manager at SMU, also worked at Rice and Houston.
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By
16 minutes ago

Alex Brown, who was the director of player personnel at Ole Miss, is expected to accept an area scout position for the Falcons, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Brown, a former general manager at SMU, also worked at Rice and Houston.

The Falcons did not immediately respond to an email about Brown’s status.

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

