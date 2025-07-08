“I wasn’t expecting us to take a quarterback,” Cousins said in the documentary. “At the time, it felt like I’d been a little bit misled — or certainly if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would have affected my decision. I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there, if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I’ve also learned in 12 years in this league that you’re not entitled to anything.”

Cousins was informed the team was drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick via a call from Zac Robinson when the team was on the clock.

The Vikings went on to draft former Michigan standout J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick.

Cousins was comfortable in coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense in Minnesota. During the first episode of “Quarterback,” it became clear he felt overwhelmed by the Falcons’ offense, with all of the motions and shifts.

“It’s different enough to feel like I’m starting over,” Cousins said about the Falcons offense.

The episodes are available on Netflix.

Cousins, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Detroit’s Jared Goff will star in the show. In the first season of the series, Cousins, then with the Vikings, was a breakout hit of the show, which also included Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. Cousins was returning from a torn Achilles tendon and had the Falcons off to a 6-3 start.

Cousins was injured against the Saints, but on “Quarterback” he admitted didn’t want to rest his arm and give Penix a chance to start. His play went downhill as the interceptions started to mount.

He was benched with three games to play. Penix went 1-2 and was declared the new starter.

There were not viable trade partners for Cousins, and the Falcons declared him their backup quarterback and picked up his $10 million bonus in March.

Cousins reportedly attended a portion of the offseason program and did attend the mandatory minicamp.

“Obviously, you’d love to play, but I’m not going to dwell on things that aren’t reality,” Cousins said after practice June 10. “That’s not the situation I’m in, so it’s (energy) better spent to be focused on the situation I’m in and controlling what you can control. And I think that’s the right mindset to have.”

Explore Read more about the Falcons

The show contends to offer an unfiltered look at the on-field action and off-field reality of life as an NFL quarterback. Each quarterback was mic’d up during every game and one practice per week. There are in-home and behind-the-scenes weekly routines.

The Falcons were eager to sign Cousins to a three-year deal worth up to $180 million, with $100 million guaranteed.

After he signed, Cousins revealed a timeline that clearly suggested the team tampered in his signing. The NFL investigated, and the Falcons were found to have tampered in the signing of Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner.