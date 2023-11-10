Holiday travel guide to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Int’l Airport

Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the holidays can be an ordeal, calling for deft planning with a keen eye on potential obstacles.
Parking shortages and security lines can be more than an hour long during busy periods, causing bottlenecks as passenger numbers rise. Some travelers held up by delays have missed their flights.
Hundreds of thousands of passengers will have to navigate through those and other challenges as the busy travel season kicks off with the Thanksgiving rush.
Here’s a guide on the latest updates, so you’re prepared to navigate the world’s busiest airport and get to your destination safely.
GET TO THE AIRPORT EARLY
The best way to avoid missing your flight is to get to the airport early and allow extra time to navigate potential detours and delays.
Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport 3 hours before their flight during busy periods.
You may need extra time to:
- Find parking: Because construction has resulted in the closure of thousands of parking spaces next to the domestic terminal, the airport’s parking lots often reach capacity, forcing travelers without parking reservations to search elsewhere for spaces. Shuttle service may also be operated less frequently than you’re used to, requiring longer waits.
- Check bags: During peak periods, travelers may encounter long lines at airline ticket counters to check bags.
- Get special assistance: Some wheelchair handling contractors are short-staffed, requiring longer waits. Airport officials are advising passengers who need wheelchair service to arrive four hours early.
- Go through security: Some security lanes at the Atlanta airport have been closed off for an 18-month project to upgrade equipment at the main checkpoint. Security lines can be more than an hour long during busy periods. TSA PreCheck and Clear lines can also get lengthy during busy periods. You’ll find online updates on security wait times at atl.com/times — but beware that you may end up waiting in line much longer than the times displayed when you check them.
- Buy food or beverages: Concessions may have long lines for food during peak periods.
