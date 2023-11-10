Holiday travel guide to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Int’l Airport

Parking shortages and security lines can be more than an hour long during busy periods, causing bottlenecks as passenger numbers rise. Some travelers held up by delays have missed their flights.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers will have to navigate through those and other challenges as the busy travel season kicks off with the Thanksgiving rush.

Here’s a guide on the latest updates, so you’re prepared to navigate the world’s busiest airport and get to your destination safely.

GET TO THE AIRPORT EARLY

The best way to avoid missing your flight is to get to the airport early and allow extra time to navigate potential detours and delays.

Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport 3 hours before their flight during busy periods.

You may need extra time to: