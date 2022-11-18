Amid long security lines, Hartsfield-Jackson opens overflow checkpoint

Security wait times worsened in October, when a construction project started at the main security checkpoint and closed three security lanes, reducing throughput. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete and will result in the closure of three or four lanes at a time as the airport replaces X-ray machines at the checkpoint.

The long lines for security screening became so severe last month that airport officials began working on the idea of an overflow screening area.

During peak periods such as early morning and evening hours, officials plan to direct some travelers, such as PreCheck members, to the new screening area on the lower level of the terminal.

The new checkpoint with three lanes is next to an employee screening checkpoint on the lower level of Terminal North. It was set up with extra TSA screening equipment that was shipped to Hartsfield-Jackson.