The MARTA station at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reopened Monday after six weeks of renovations, bringing the rail service from the city directly into the terminal just before the busy Memorial Day weekend.

The Airport station is normally one of the busiest in the rail system, with an estimated 11,000 riders a day.

Ever since the Airport MARTA station closed April 8, MARTA riders headed to the airport had to use a bus bridge from the College Park station to Hartsfield-Jackson. To allow time for the transfer, MARTA officials told riders to allow an extra half hour to their trips to the airport.