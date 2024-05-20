The MARTA station at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reopened Monday after six weeks of renovations, bringing the rail service from the city directly into the terminal just before the busy Memorial Day weekend.
The Airport station is normally one of the busiest in the rail system, with an estimated 11,000 riders a day.
Ever since the Airport MARTA station closed April 8, MARTA riders headed to the airport had to use a bus bridge from the College Park station to Hartsfield-Jackson. To allow time for the transfer, MARTA officials told riders to allow an extra half hour to their trips to the airport.
Credit: John Spink
The station was closed during that period to replace floor tiles and prepare the site for a new canopy structure, with MARTA officials saying the closure would ensure safety and reduce construction time by 17 months.
Rehabilitation work for the $55 million project at the MARTA Airport station has been going on since June 2022.
There is still more work planned beyond the closure including ceiling and lighting replacement, elevator rehabilitation, new signs, a new RideStore and a public art installation at the MARTA Airport station. The renovation work will continue into 2025.
The Airport station opened in 1988 and this is the first time it has been renovated.
