Delta Air Lines is hiking its fees for checked bags by $5, following similar moves by other airlines.
The Atlanta-based airline said for tickets purchased starting Tuesday, March 5, its fee for a first checked bag will increase to $35, from $30 previously.
Its fee for a second checked bag will increase to $45, from $40 previously. The higher fees apply to passengers taking U.S. domestic flights on Delta.
It’s the first time Delta has increased its checked bag fees for U.S. domestic flights since 2018. The company said the fee hike “will help Delta stay apace with rising industry costs.”
The move come after United, American and JetBlue also raised their checked bag fees in the last several weeks, though with varying rates, policies and exceptions.
Not everyone pays fees for checked bags. On Delta, those with SkyMiles American Express cards get a checked bag fee waiver as well as those who are elite-level SkyMiles members or flying in first class, Delta One business class or Premium Select class.
