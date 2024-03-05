Atlanta Airport Blog

Delta raises fees for checked bags, following other airlines

First bag fee raised to $35 from $30; second bag now costs $45, up from $40
June 29, 2022 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: The South terminal was busy as travelers were on the go Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport who is expecting big numbers over the Fourth of July Holiday travel period. Delta Air Lines warned that it expects Òoperational challengesÓ over the busy Fourth of July weekend, and is taking the unusual step of allowing customers to change their travel dates to avoid the havoc. ItÕs the latest development in a tumultuous summer travel season punctuated by weekends with hundreds of flight cancellations that disrupt trips, just as millions of travelers take to the skies in a return to flying. Staffing problems among pilot ranks and other airline workers along with strains on short-handed air traffic control towers, airports and security checkpoints are combining to exacerbate the effects of weather disruptions. ItÕs resulting in an upheaval of air travel that could continue through the busy summer season. And thereÕs no simple fix on the horizon. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Delta Air Lines is hiking its fees for checked bags by $5, following similar moves by other airlines.

The Atlanta-based airline said for tickets purchased starting Tuesday, March 5, its fee for a first checked bag will increase to $35, from $30 previously.

Its fee for a second checked bag will increase to $45, from $40 previously. The higher fees apply to passengers taking U.S. domestic flights on Delta.

It’s the first time Delta has increased its checked bag fees for U.S. domestic flights since 2018. The company said the fee hike “will help Delta stay apace with rising industry costs.”

The move come after United, American and JetBlue also raised their checked bag fees in the last several weeks, though with varying rates, policies and exceptions.

Not everyone pays fees for checked bags. On Delta, those with SkyMiles American Express cards get a checked bag fee waiver as well as those who are elite-level SkyMiles members or flying in first class, Delta One business class or Premium Select class.

