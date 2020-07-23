Hartsfield-Jackson opens pedestrian bridge at domestic terminal

However, cosmetic work and installation of signs directing people to the bridge have not yet been completed, so most of those who have started using it so far are airport workers.

Metal paneling on the underside of the bridge and way-finding signs are expected to be complete by the end of August.

Those who park in the Terminal North deck can take a stairway or elevator to the upper level of the parking deck, then after crossing over to the terminal, take escalators down to the main level of the domestic terminal, where check-in counters, security checkpoints and baggage claim are located.

July 22, 2020 - The escalators to the first pedestrian bridge to the parking deck at Terminal North are near baggage carousel 3. Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

The second pedestrian bridge under construction will connect the Terminal South parking deck to the domestic terminal. It’s expected to be finished by Labor Day of this year, according to Hartsfield-Jackson.

The Atlanta airport’s plans are for two pedestrian bridges at Terminal South and two at Terminal North. The remaining two bridges are expected to be completed by Memorial Day of 2021.

The bridges were originally expected to be finished in 2018 and 2019, but their completion was delayed. The money for the project comes from airport funds, revenue from the $4.50 passenger facility charge travelers pay for each flight, and bond financing.

The airport’s international terminal, which opened in 2012 on the east side of the airport, already has a covered pedestrian bridge between the parking deck and the terminal.