Hartsfield-Jackson’s South economy lot closes

Closure of lot for future parking deck will be a major change for travelers at the domestic terminal

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By
16 minutes ago
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has closed its popular South economy lot for a construction project, removing about 3,000 parking spaces from use next to the domestic terminal.

The airport is advising travelers to use park-ride lots as an alternative, including the ATL West deck connected to the terminal via SkyTrain and the ATL Select lot. The airport has said it would add staff to “address public concerns” and signs to direct motorists.

Other options for travelers include off-airport parking lots that offer shuttle service to the terminal, MARTA, taxis and rideshare services, including Uber and Lyft.

Those planning to park at the airport for trips should consider making an advance parking reservation. The airport offers online reservations for its ATL West deck, ATL Select lot and international parking decks. Many off-airport lots also offer parking reservations.

ExploreParking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot

The North economy lot is still in use, but was already full by Monday morning when the South economy lot closed, according to the airport’s website, which lists parking lot status.

Even before Monday’s closure of the South economy lot, airport parking decks and lots often reached capacity during busy periods, forcing motorists to drive around the airport searching for other lots and spaces while rushing to catch their flights.

ExploreAtlanta airport parking, long lines cause growing travel frustrations

Hartsfield-Jackson is closing the South economy lot to build a new parking deck on the site. The new seven-level deck will have 6,700 parking spaces and updated technology including digital parking space availability indicators and ticketless entry and exit.

It will take three years to build, and is part of a decade-long parking construction project that started last year.

After the new parking deck is completed on the site of the South economy lot in late 2026, a phased construction project will begin to demolish and reconstruct the existing South and North decks next to the domestic terminal. Those aging decks were originally built in 1980.

About the Author

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

