Delta pitch to frequent fliers: free Wi-Fi, personalized entertainment

It’s part of a broader shift among travelers who want to be able to search the Internet, scroll through social media or reply to e-mails and texts on their personal devices while watching a movie or television series on a seatback screen — similar to how they sit on the couch at home in front of the TV while looking at their phones.

Delta plans to use the new amenities as a carrot to persuade more people to sign up for its SkyMiles loyalty program. The free Wi-Fi and customized in-flight entertainment will be available only to SkyMiles members – or to anyone who signs up on the spot for the frequent flier program.

With the official launch of free Wi-Fi on Feb. 1, those who are not SkyMiles members and choose not to sign up for the frequent flier program would have to pay $10 per flight for Wi-Fi. That’s twice as much as the current price of $5 per flight.

Bastian is a keynote speaker at the massive CES technology convention that’s expected to draw about 100,000 attendees through Sunday. Tech industry conventioneers filled multiple venues around the Las Vegas strip Thursday as the event launched. Delta has a “Wonder Window” on display handing out branded tchotchkes to customers who link their Delta and Starbucks loyalty accounts.

Bastian emphasized that connectivity is important everywhere, and the company’s vision is to “deliver an experience at 30,000 feet that feels close to what our customers have available on the ground.”

“We want to make travel more personal,” Bastian said. That involves allowing travelers to use their personal devices for more activities during flights, and turning seat-back screens into “smart screens” with a customized experience.

Bastian told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2018 that he wanted to offer free Wi-Fi in two or three years, but it has taken longer than planned.

Wi-Fi is important for business travelers who need to stay connected in the air and get tasks done on work trips, and corporate travel is a lucrative source of revenue for Delta.

But airlines have struggled for years with spotty, unreliable inflight Wi-Fi using older technology that doesn’t have the bandwidth to support streaming and high demand.

Making Wi-Fi free hinges on upgrading the technology on planes to satellite-based Internet connectivity. It is a time-consuming effort that requires installing the equipment on each plane when it comes in for scheduled maintenance. That’s a key reason why every Delta plane does not yet have free high-speed Wi-Fi.

Delta is not the first airline to offer free Wi-Fi. New York-based JetBlue Airways has for years offered free high-speed Wi-Fi to its passengers, as do some foreign carriers. It is also sometimes offered through sponsorships or specific providers, such as free in-flight Wi-Fi for T-Mobile customers on some flights on Delta, United, American and Alaska Airlines.

The new high-speed Wi-Fi on Viasat-equipped aircraft on Delta is sponsored by T-Mobile, but will be available to all Delta SkyMiles members, not just T-Mobile customers. And Delta said it is committed to continuing the free Wi-Fi, even after the T-Mobile sponsorship ends.

Delta’s in-flight experience rollout

The airline plans to add these in-flight amenities for SkyMiles frequent flier members in 2023: