ajc logo
X

Where to eat at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 42 minutes ago

Traveling isn’t for the faint of heart or weak of stomach. You’ll need proper sustenance to fight the crowds and TSA -- good thing there are plenty of spots in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to grab a bite.

<<RELATED: Guide to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Let's break it down by concourse:

Concourse T (as in Tango)

Atlanta Stillhouse (T14): This Jim Beam-sponsored bar serves more than 30 kinds of Kentucky bourbon.

7 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-762-1577

Goldberg’s Bagel Company & Deli (T12): Chow down on bagels with choice of cream cheese, deli sandwiches and more.

6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-762-1577, goldbergbagel.com

Grindhouse Killer Burgers (T11 and D30): This Atlanta institution -- which also has locations in Decatur, Piedmont Avenue, Brookhaven, Grant Park, Sweet Auburn Market and Athens -- serves up a variety of turkey and hamburgers, sweet potato fries and shakes.

Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. 404-762-1577, grindhouseburgers.com

Papi's Caribbean Cafe (T8): Enjoy Cuban favorites including roast pork, tostones, beans and rice and a variety of sandwiches.

Open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. 404-767-2759, papisgrill.com

Other options: Bojangles (T7, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.), Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (T6, 6 a.m.-2 p.m.), Subway (T6, Noon-8 p.m.), TGI Fridays (T4, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.), Uncle Maddio’s Pizza (T10, Noon-8 p.m.)

Concourse A (as in Alpha)

Atlanta Hawks Bar and Grill (A33): Wash down standard bar food with a variety of cocktails while cheering on your favorite sports teams.

6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-382-2196

LowCountry New Southern Cuisine (A Centerpoint): With a menu designed by local celebrity chef G. Garvin, LowCountry offers up a rotating list of Southern staples including fried steak and gravy, catfish po'boy sandwiches, burgers and a variety of sides.

5 a.m.-9 p.m. 404-382-2592, lowcountry-restaurants.com/

Piece of Cake (A Centerpoint): Atlanta bakery Piece of Cake offers travelers something sweet by way of a variety of cakes and cupcakes.

7 a.m.-10 p.m. 678-265-8311, pieceofcakeinc.com/

Shake Shack (A28): The popular New York-based burger chain serves up burgers, fries, hot dogs and shakes.

10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. shakeshack.com/

TAP (A3): Features upscale pub food including fried chicken and burgers, as well as craft beers and cocktails.

8 a.m.-10 p.m. 678-265-8311, tapat1180.com/home.php

Varasano's Pizzeria (A Centerpoint): The Buckhead pizzeria's airport location offers up a variety of its thin-crust locations, salads and several beers at its bar.

8 a.m.-10 p.m. 678-265-8311, varasanos.com/

Other options: Asian Chao (A3, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays), Atlanta Bread and Bar (A12, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays), Boar’s Head Cafe (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Boardwalk Fresh Burgers and Fries (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Caribou Coffee (A2, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.), Cat Cora’s Kitchen (A25, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.), Chick-Fil-A (Center, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays), Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (A12, 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m.), Dunkin Donuts (A28, 4:30 a.m.-2 p.m.), Freshens (A25, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.), Goldberg’s Bagels (6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Gordon Biersch (Center Upper Level, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Great Wraps (Center, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.), McDonald’s (A11, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), P.F. Chang’s (Center Upper Level, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.), Piece of Cake, (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Pinkberry (A9, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays), Qdoba Mexican Grill (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Is it truly a visit to Paschal’s if you don’t have some of its signature fried chicken? LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LFIGUERAS@AJC.COM
Caption
Is it truly a visit to Paschal’s if you don’t have some of its signature fried chicken? LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LFIGUERAS@AJC.COM

Concourse B (as in Bravo)

Bobby's Burger Palace (B26). Food Network star Bobby Flay opened the first airport location of his gourmet burger spot in 2018, featuring burgers, fries and shakes.

8 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-766-3750, bobbysburgerpalace.com/

Fresh to Order (B Centerpoint): The Atlanta-based chain serves up healthy options including salads and sandwiches.

Noon-8 p.m. 404-767-9487, freshtoorder.com

Paschal's (B Centerpoint):

This Atlanta classic -- which also has a location in Castleberry Hill -- offers up Southern classics including fried and baked chicken and a variety of Southern sides.

6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-767-0632

SweetWater Last Cast Bar & Grill (B31). The spot serves some of SweetWater's most popular brews and a casual food menu with grab-and-go items including pretzel bites with 420 Extra Pale Ale mustard sauce and creole shrimp hoagies.

6 a.m.-11 p.m. 684-8810

Other options: Asian Chao (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Atlanta Bread Company (B7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), Auntie Anne’s (B23, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.), Blue Moon Brewhouse (B11, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.), Coffee Beanery (B23, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays-Mondays and Wednesdays-Fridays), Dunkin Donuts (B26, 6:30a.m.-4 p.m.), Freshens (B9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays-Sundays), Popeye’s (B13, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.), Proof of the Pudding (B10, B24, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.), Roast Coffee House (Center, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.), Samuel Adams Bar (Center, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.), Savannah’s Candy Kitchen (Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.), Savi Provisions (Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays), TGI Friday’s (Center, 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays), Wendy’s (Center, 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m.), Willy’s Mexican Grill (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays)

El Taco's nachos
Caption
El Taco's nachos

Credit: Alexa Lampasona

Credit: Alexa Lampasona

Concourse C (as in Charlie)

Concourse C Food Court: Several years in the making, the newly-opened Concourse C Food Court brings several new concepts to Hartsfield-Jackson, including fried chicken spot Bantam + Biddy (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Mondays and Wednesdays-Fridays), Great Wraps (7 a.m.-7 p.m.), Krispy Kreme (8 a.m.-2 p.m.), Leeann Chin (10 a.m.-9 p.m.), Saladworks, Savannah’s Candy Kitchen (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Umai Zushi (11 a.m.-7 p.m.).

The Original El Taco (C14 and Concourse F Mezzanine):

Get in on some Tex-Mex with tacos, quesadillas, burritos and other Mexican specialties from this Atlanta restaurant thay also has a location in Virginia-Highland.

Noon-8 p.m. 404-768-0477

Sweet Georgia Juke Joint (C42): Partake in a twist on Southern food with a variety of sandwiches, fried chicken, fish and other items.

6:30 a.m.-11 p.m., 404-763-9196

The Varsity (C21 and F): Atlanta is inextricably linked with The Varsity, which offers up burgers, hot dogs and the famous Frosted Orange and also has several other metro Atlanta locations.

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Other options: Asian Chao (C21, 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m.), Atlanta Bread Company (C30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), Auntie Anne’s (C17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.), Carrabba’s Italian Grill (Gate Center, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays), Charley’s Philly Steaks (C12, Noon-7 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays), Chick-fil-A (6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays), Famous Famiglia Pizzeria (C12, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays), Five Guys Burgers and Fries (C41, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.), Jersey Mike’s Subs (C14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.), La Madeleine Cafe (C7 and C40, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.), Longhorn Steakhouse (C13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.), Starbucks (C16, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and C37, 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

Concourse D (as in Delta)

40/40 Bar (D Centerpoint): The sports bar and lounge -- which offers a variety of cocktails -- is owned by rapper Jay-Z.

Noon-Last flight, 404-762-1577

Atlanta Braves All-Star Grill (D8): Cheer on the Braves -- and other teams -- with a beer and pub food including burgers, tacos and flatbreads.

7 a.m.-9 p.m. 404-305-8001

Chicken + Beer (D5): Jay-Z isn't the only rapper in the airport restaurant and bar game -- Ludacris recently opened his Chicken + Beer concept, which serves up dishes including chicken and waffles, battered catfish, sandwiches and salads.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Fridays. 404-209-3905, chickenandbeer.com/

Mustard Seed BBQ (D23): The barbecue joint serves up barbecue sandwiches and sides.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. 404-254-0658

Terrapin Brewery (D Centerpoint):

This taproom offers pours from Athens-based Terrapin Brewery as well as food, and also functions as a smoking lounge.

1 p.m.-10 p.m. 404-762-1577

Wolfgang Puck Express (D33). The concept from the celebrity chef features a build-your-own salad bar, pizzas and made-to-order sandwiches. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 404-762-1577

Other options: Asian Chao (D7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays and Fridays), Auntie Anne’s (D23, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Fridays and 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays), Buffalo Wild Wings (Center Upper Level, Noon-9 p.m.), Chipotle Mexican Grill (D29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.), Einstein Bros. Bagels (7 a.m.-3 p.m.), Famous Famiglia Pizzeria (Center, Noon-6 p.m.), Five Guys Burgers and Fries (D11, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.), Grindhouse Killer Burgers (D30, 7 a.m.-Last flight), Harvest & Grounds (D9, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.), The Market by Food & Wine (Center, 6 a.m.-Last flight), Phillip’s Seafood (Center, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.), Popeye’s (D8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.).

Concourse E (as in Echo):

One Flew South (E Centerpoint): Recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding service in 2014 and 2015, this much-lauded spot serves upscale cuisine including sushi, sandwiches and entrees including miso BBQ ribeye and salmon hot pot.

Noon-7 p.m.Wednesdays-Mondays. 404-816-3464, oneflewsouthatl.com

Other options: Arby’s (Center, 2 a.m.-10 p.m.), Board’s Head Kiosk (E26, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.), Caribou Coffee (Center, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays), Freshens (2-8 p.m.), McDonald’s (Center, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.), Nature’s Table (6 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays), Qdoba Mexican Grill (Center, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.), Subway (Center, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.), TGI Friday’s (Center, Noon-8 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays), Villa Pizza (Center, 6 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Fried goat cheese with honey and black pepper at Ecco. / AJC file photo
Caption
Fried goat cheese with honey and black pepper at Ecco. / AJC file photo

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Concourse F (as in Foxtrot):

Ecco (F Mezzanine): A European-style menu includes panini, pizzas, pastas and meat and cheese boards. Other Atlanta locations in Midtown and Buckhead.

Noon-8 p.m. 404-768-1999, ecco-atlanta.com/

Other options: Lorena Garcia Tapas (Mezzanine, 2-7 p.m.), Pei Wei Asian Diner (Mezzanine, Noon-7 p.m.), Starbucks (Mezzanine, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.), The Varsity, (Mezzanine, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

And if you’re hungry on your way into -- or out of the airport, check out the options in the Atrium:

Atlanta Chophouse & Brewery (Atrium NE,11 a.m.-6 p.m.), Auntie Anne’s (Atrium NE, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.), Burger King (Atrium SE, 5 a.m.-Midnight), Popeye’s (Atrium SE, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays), Starbucks (Atrium NE, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.), TGI Fridays (Atrium NW, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.)

RELATED:

Explore11 reasons it’s not easy running an airport restaurant
ExploreWhere to eat in Hapeville
ExploreWhere to eat in College Park
ExploreWhere to eat in East Point

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
First Look: Chef’s Le Bon Nosh in Buckhead is just start of bigger plan
5h ago
Woodstone Bakery & Cafe opening at Trilith and more dining news from the week
Guac y Margys bringing margaritas, chips and dips to West Midtown
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top