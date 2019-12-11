Where to eat at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Goldberg’s Bagel Company & Deli (T12): Chow down on bagels with choice of cream cheese, deli sandwiches and more.

6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-762-1577, goldbergbagel.com

Grindhouse Killer Burgers (T11 and D30): This Atlanta institution -- which also has locations in Decatur, Piedmont Avenue, Brookhaven, Grant Park, Sweet Auburn Market and Athens -- serves up a variety of turkey and hamburgers, sweet potato fries and shakes.

Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. 404-762-1577, grindhouseburgers.com

Papi's Caribbean Cafe (T8): Enjoy Cuban favorites including roast pork, tostones, beans and rice and a variety of sandwiches.

Open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. 404-767-2759, papisgrill.com

Other options: Bojangles (T7, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.), Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (T6, 6 a.m.-2 p.m.), Subway (T6, Noon-8 p.m.), TGI Fridays (T4, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.), Uncle Maddio’s Pizza (T10, Noon-8 p.m.)

Concourse A (as in Alpha)

Atlanta Hawks Bar and Grill (A33): Wash down standard bar food with a variety of cocktails while cheering on your favorite sports teams.

6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-382-2196

LowCountry New Southern Cuisine (A Centerpoint): With a menu designed by local celebrity chef G. Garvin, LowCountry offers up a rotating list of Southern staples including fried steak and gravy, catfish po'boy sandwiches, burgers and a variety of sides.

5 a.m.-9 p.m. 404-382-2592, lowcountry-restaurants.com/

Piece of Cake (A Centerpoint): Atlanta bakery Piece of Cake offers travelers something sweet by way of a variety of cakes and cupcakes.

7 a.m.-10 p.m. 678-265-8311, pieceofcakeinc.com/

Shake Shack (A28): The popular New York-based burger chain serves up burgers, fries, hot dogs and shakes.

10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. shakeshack.com/

TAP (A3): Features upscale pub food including fried chicken and burgers, as well as craft beers and cocktails.

8 a.m.-10 p.m. 678-265-8311, tapat1180.com/home.php

Varasano's Pizzeria (A Centerpoint): The Buckhead pizzeria's airport location offers up a variety of its thin-crust locations, salads and several beers at its bar.

8 a.m.-10 p.m. 678-265-8311, varasanos.com/

Other options: Asian Chao (A3, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays), Atlanta Bread and Bar (A12, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays), Boar’s Head Cafe (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Boardwalk Fresh Burgers and Fries (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Caribou Coffee (A2, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.), Cat Cora’s Kitchen (A25, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.), Chick-Fil-A (Center, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays), Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (A12, 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m.), Dunkin Donuts (A28, 4:30 a.m.-2 p.m.), Freshens (A25, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.), Goldberg’s Bagels (6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Gordon Biersch (Center Upper Level, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Great Wraps (Center, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.), McDonald’s (A11, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), P.F. Chang’s (Center Upper Level, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.), Piece of Cake, (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Pinkberry (A9, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays), Qdoba Mexican Grill (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Caption Is it truly a visit to Paschal’s if you don’t have some of its signature fried chicken? LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LFIGUERAS@AJC.COM

Concourse B (as in Bravo)

Bobby's Burger Palace (B26). Food Network star Bobby Flay opened the first airport location of his gourmet burger spot in 2018, featuring burgers, fries and shakes.

8 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-766-3750, bobbysburgerpalace.com/

Fresh to Order (B Centerpoint): The Atlanta-based chain serves up healthy options including salads and sandwiches.

Noon-8 p.m. 404-767-9487, freshtoorder.com

Paschal's (B Centerpoint):

This Atlanta classic -- which also has a location in Castleberry Hill -- offers up Southern classics including fried and baked chicken and a variety of Southern sides.

6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-767-0632

SweetWater Last Cast Bar & Grill (B31). The spot serves some of SweetWater's most popular brews and a casual food menu with grab-and-go items including pretzel bites with 420 Extra Pale Ale mustard sauce and creole shrimp hoagies.

6 a.m.-11 p.m. 684-8810

Other options: Asian Chao (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Atlanta Bread Company (B7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), Auntie Anne’s (B23, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.), Blue Moon Brewhouse (B11, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.), Coffee Beanery (B23, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays-Mondays and Wednesdays-Fridays), Dunkin Donuts (B26, 6:30a.m.-4 p.m.), Freshens (B9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays-Sundays), Popeye’s (B13, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.), Proof of the Pudding (B10, B24, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.), Roast Coffee House (Center, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.), Samuel Adams Bar (Center, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.), Savannah’s Candy Kitchen (Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.), Savi Provisions (Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays), TGI Friday’s (Center, 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays), Wendy’s (Center, 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m.), Willy’s Mexican Grill (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays)

Caption El Taco's nachos Credit: Alexa Lampasona Credit: Alexa Lampasona

Concourse C (as in Charlie)

Concourse C Food Court: Several years in the making, the newly-opened Concourse C Food Court brings several new concepts to Hartsfield-Jackson, including fried chicken spot Bantam + Biddy (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Mondays and Wednesdays-Fridays), Great Wraps (7 a.m.-7 p.m.), Krispy Kreme (8 a.m.-2 p.m.), Leeann Chin (10 a.m.-9 p.m.), Saladworks, Savannah’s Candy Kitchen (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Umai Zushi (11 a.m.-7 p.m.).

The Original El Taco (C14 and Concourse F Mezzanine):

Get in on some Tex-Mex with tacos, quesadillas, burritos and other Mexican specialties from this Atlanta restaurant thay also has a location in Virginia-Highland.

Noon-8 p.m. 404-768-0477

Sweet Georgia Juke Joint (C42): Partake in a twist on Southern food with a variety of sandwiches, fried chicken, fish and other items.

6:30 a.m.-11 p.m., 404-763-9196

The Varsity (C21 and F): Atlanta is inextricably linked with The Varsity, which offers up burgers, hot dogs and the famous Frosted Orange and also has several other metro Atlanta locations.

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Other options: Asian Chao (C21, 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m.), Atlanta Bread Company (C30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), Auntie Anne’s (C17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.), Carrabba’s Italian Grill (Gate Center, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays), Charley’s Philly Steaks (C12, Noon-7 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays), Chick-fil-A (6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays), Famous Famiglia Pizzeria (C12, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays), Five Guys Burgers and Fries (C41, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.), Jersey Mike’s Subs (C14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.), La Madeleine Cafe (C7 and C40, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.), Longhorn Steakhouse (C13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.), Starbucks (C16, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and C37, 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

Concourse D (as in Delta)

40/40 Bar (D Centerpoint): The sports bar and lounge -- which offers a variety of cocktails -- is owned by rapper Jay-Z.

Noon-Last flight, 404-762-1577

Atlanta Braves All-Star Grill (D8): Cheer on the Braves -- and other teams -- with a beer and pub food including burgers, tacos and flatbreads.

7 a.m.-9 p.m. 404-305-8001

Chicken + Beer (D5): Jay-Z isn't the only rapper in the airport restaurant and bar game -- Ludacris recently opened his Chicken + Beer concept, which serves up dishes including chicken and waffles, battered catfish, sandwiches and salads.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Fridays. 404-209-3905, chickenandbeer.com/

Mustard Seed BBQ (D23): The barbecue joint serves up barbecue sandwiches and sides.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. 404-254-0658

Terrapin Brewery (D Centerpoint):

This taproom offers pours from Athens-based Terrapin Brewery as well as food, and also functions as a smoking lounge.

1 p.m.-10 p.m. 404-762-1577

Wolfgang Puck Express (D33). The concept from the celebrity chef features a build-your-own salad bar, pizzas and made-to-order sandwiches. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 404-762-1577

Other options: Asian Chao (D7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays and Fridays), Auntie Anne’s (D23, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Fridays and 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays), Buffalo Wild Wings (Center Upper Level, Noon-9 p.m.), Chipotle Mexican Grill (D29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.), Einstein Bros. Bagels (7 a.m.-3 p.m.), Famous Famiglia Pizzeria (Center, Noon-6 p.m.), Five Guys Burgers and Fries (D11, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.), Grindhouse Killer Burgers (D30, 7 a.m.-Last flight), Harvest & Grounds (D9, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.), The Market by Food & Wine (Center, 6 a.m.-Last flight), Phillip’s Seafood (Center, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.), Popeye’s (D8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.).

Concourse E (as in Echo):

One Flew South (E Centerpoint): Recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding service in 2014 and 2015, this much-lauded spot serves upscale cuisine including sushi, sandwiches and entrees including miso BBQ ribeye and salmon hot pot.

Noon-7 p.m.Wednesdays-Mondays. 404-816-3464, oneflewsouthatl.com

Other options: Arby’s (Center, 2 a.m.-10 p.m.), Board’s Head Kiosk (E26, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.), Caribou Coffee (Center, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays), Freshens (2-8 p.m.), McDonald’s (Center, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.), Nature’s Table (6 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays), Qdoba Mexican Grill (Center, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.), Subway (Center, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.), TGI Friday’s (Center, Noon-8 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays), Villa Pizza (Center, 6 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Caption Fried goat cheese with honey and black pepper at Ecco. / AJC file photo Credit: Yvonne Zusel Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Concourse F (as in Foxtrot):

Ecco (F Mezzanine): A European-style menu includes panini, pizzas, pastas and meat and cheese boards. Other Atlanta locations in Midtown and Buckhead.

Noon-8 p.m. 404-768-1999, ecco-atlanta.com/

Other options: Lorena Garcia Tapas (Mezzanine, 2-7 p.m.), Pei Wei Asian Diner (Mezzanine, Noon-7 p.m.), Starbucks (Mezzanine, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.), The Varsity, (Mezzanine, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

And if you’re hungry on your way into -- or out of the airport, check out the options in the Atrium:

Atlanta Chophouse & Brewery (Atrium NE,11 a.m.-6 p.m.), Auntie Anne’s (Atrium NE, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.), Burger King (Atrium SE, 5 a.m.-Midnight), Popeye’s (Atrium SE, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays), Starbucks (Atrium NE, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.), TGI Fridays (Atrium NW, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.)

RELATED:

Explore Where to eat in Hapeville

Explore Where to eat in College Park