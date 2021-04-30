Hartsfield-Jackson debuts new parking deck Saturday

The airport has already used the new ATL West deck as overflow parking during Easter weekend and subsequent busy periods when economy lots filled up.

But it won’t be at full capacity or have its full technology systems complete until this summer. The seven-level deck will have only 2,250 of its 5,000 spaces available. Its new parking technology system, when complete, is designed to allow Peach Pass holders contactless entry and exit and signs will show the number of available spaces.