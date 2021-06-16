Hartsfield-Jackson plans to open Centurion lounge

Three companies responded: American Express, which operates Centurion lounges; Airport Dimensions, which operates The Club lounges including the one at the Atlanta airport; and Plaza Premium, which operates Plaza Premium lounges.

The airport, which is owned and operated by the City of Atlanta, did not conduct a request for proposals competitive contracting process, but instead chose American Express for a special procurement contract to build and operate the new lounge.

According to city documents, American Express was chosen “due to the premium and uniquely positioned non-commercial-venture, combined with the considerable invested commitment in HJAIA and the City.”

American Express is Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines’ credit card partner.

A memo from the city’s chief procurement officer Martin Clarke says: “Unlike other developers, American Express has the resources to self-finance the $40 million shell construction and provide best-in-class experience for the shared premium customers without the need for generating revenue.”

There are Centurion lounges at other airports including New York JFK, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Houston and Phoenix. The lounges are accessible to those with an American Express global Platinum card or a Delta SkyMiles Reserve card.

The airport plans to strike a 10-year lease with American Express, with two five-year renewal options.

The deal is set to be considered by the Atlanta City Council’s finance committee on Wednesday.