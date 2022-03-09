Centurion lounge planned for Concourse E at Hartsfield-Jackson

About 13 airports around the country have Centurion lounges, including New York JFK and LaGuardia, Miami, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix and San Francisco, as well as international locations.

Hartsfield-Jackson has nine Delta Sky Clubs, an American Admirals Club, a United club and a common-use lounge on international Concourse F called The Club ATL. The lounges generally require a membership, premium class ticket, fee for entry or other special access.

The Centurion lounge will offer another option for travelers who may be flying on airlines other than Delta, American and United and carry some of the priciest American Express cards.

Other clubs also have some unusual perks. The Sky Club on Concourse F has an outdoor deck, the Sky Club on Concourse B is among the largest in Delta’s network at 26,000 square feet, and The Club ATL has showers.

The Atlanta City Council voted last June to approve a contract for the lounge, but American Express said it will take until next year to build and complete because of construction, permitting, design and staffing. The city said American Express would pay for the $40 million shell construction for the lounge.