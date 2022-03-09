Centurion lounge planned for Concourse E at Hartsfield-Jackson

American Express plans to open a Centurion Lounge on Concourse E at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in 2023.
The sought-after luxury airport lounge will have outdoor areas, including a garden terrace with views of the tarmac, and also a bourbon bar, shower suites and private workspaces, according to American Express.
It will be the largest Centurion lounge in the world, at 26,000 square feet, and will be built on top of the existing roof, next to gate E11. American Express said Hartsfield-Jackson is one of the top airports its cardholders travel through.
Centurion lounges are open to travelers who have a Platinum American Express card, which has a $695 annual fee, or the elite invitation-only Centurion “black” card from American Express, or a Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express card, which has a $550 annual fee.
The lounge will be on international Concourse E. Passengers on other concourses would be able to walk or take the Plane Train to it.
About 13 airports around the country have Centurion lounges, including New York JFK and LaGuardia, Miami, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix and San Francisco, as well as international locations.
Hartsfield-Jackson has nine Delta Sky Clubs, an American Admirals Club, a United club and a common-use lounge on international Concourse F called The Club ATL. The lounges generally require a membership, premium class ticket, fee for entry or other special access.
The Centurion lounge will offer another option for travelers who may be flying on airlines other than Delta, American and United and carry some of the priciest American Express cards.
Other clubs also have some unusual perks. The Sky Club on Concourse F has an outdoor deck, the Sky Club on Concourse B is among the largest in Delta’s network at 26,000 square feet, and The Club ATL has showers.
The Atlanta City Council voted last June to approve a contract for the lounge, but American Express said it will take until next year to build and complete because of construction, permitting, design and staffing. The city said American Express would pay for the $40 million shell construction for the lounge.
About the Author