Hartsfield-Jackson lays out Concourse D pre-fab plan for city panel

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport used a similar system of pre-fab construction to build a new concourse.

The Atlanta airport’s widening of Concourse D is aimed at accommodating larger jets that airlines are shifting to, replacing small, 50-seat regional jets.

Delta Air Lines, the largest carrier across the airport and on Concourse D, is retiring its 50-seat regional jets by this summer.

Delta’s ATL vice president Joe Miller said during the council committee meeting that Delta at the end of this month will no longer have 50-seat airplanes flying from Atlanta. Instead, it will fly larger jets that have the option of first class and other premium cabins.

The ongoing shift in recent years to larger planes means Concourse D, the narrowest concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson, gets congested and crowded with passengers filling the corridors and overflowing from gate areas.

Laurie Garrow, an aviation expert and professor at Georgia Tech, said the expanded concourse will address “one of the key bottlenecks of the passenger experience.”

By widening the concourse, the airport is “anticipating expansion needs, sometimes before other airports,” she said.

The decision to widen the existing concourse rather than demolish and rebuild it marks a balance between expanding and minimizing disruptions, she said.

“It’s difficult to do construction in environments that are operating continuously or even operating at peak capacity,” Garrow said. “We don’t have a lot of slack in the system.”

On Wednesday, the city council transportation committee voted unanimously in favor of a $200 million tranche of funding for a key phase of major construction work to begin.

Atlanta city council member Amir Farokhi, who chairs the transportation committee said the airport’s plan “seems like a fascinating engineering feat.”

“I look forward to seeing how it progresses. Hopefully it progresses on time and on and under budget,” he said.