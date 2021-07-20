New Atlanta airport parking deck to accept Peach Pass

Payment systems for the ATL West deck have been vexed with some technical issues since the facility opened to the public earlier this year.

Now, however, officials say the “Peach Pass Plus” system for the deck, which is connected to the domestic terminal by the free SkyTrain, is ready to be turned on July 26.

Peach Pass holders will be able to pay using the credit card associated with their Peach Pass account, by using their Peach Pass transponder to enter and exit the 5,700-space parking deck.

It costs $16 a day to park at the ATL West deck, which is more than economy parking next to the terminal but less than daily parking.

The parking system will not use funds in the Peach Pass account, but instead calculate the fee and automatically charge the user’s credit card on file. A receipt will be sent to the Peach Pass holder’s cell phone or email address.

The State Road and Tollway Authority recommended those who want to use the Peach Pass Plus program at the ATL West deck set up auto-replenishment on their Peach Pass by adding a credit or debit card to their account online at mypeachpass.com.

If a Peach Pass is flagged as invalid, the user will be asked for a credit card to pay before exiting.

Motorists can also opt out of Peach Pass Plus after July 26 via their online Peach Pass account or mobile app.

The ATL West deck has been open since May and was previously used for overflow parking. The airport has seen its parking fill up during busy periods this year.

To further expand parking, Hartsfield-Jackson opened its new ATL Select park-ride lot on Sullivan Road last month, where spaces cost $10 a day for uncovered parking and $14 a day for covered parking. It reopened Park-Ride Lot C this month, with rates of $10 a day.