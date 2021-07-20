ajc logo
New Atlanta airport parking deck to accept Peach Pass

The ATL West deck at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The ATL West deck at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Credit: Ron Hender

By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Hartsfield-Jackson’s parking rates returned to pre-pandemic levels earlier this month

Hartsfield-Jackson International will allow motorists to pay for parking with their Peach Pass at the airport’s new ATL West deck starting on Monday.

It is the latest measure by Atlanta’s airport to manage traffic as domestic air travel bounces back, causing lines inside and outside the terminals.

It cut its parking rates in half last year during the early part of the pandemic. But it has since increased rates and as of this month returned to pre-pandemic rates for much of its parking.

Economy parking near the terminal now costs $14 a day while daily parking is $19 a day. Hourly parking costs $3 per hour for the first and second hours.

Airport officials have planned for years to add the payment option of the Peach Pass — Georgia’s electronic toll collection system on highways — for the new parking deck. The Atlanta City Council last year approved a two-year agreement with the the State Road and Tollway Authority for the capability.

Payment systems for the ATL West deck have been vexed with some technical issues since the facility opened to the public earlier this year.

Now, however, officials say the “Peach Pass Plus” system for the deck, which is connected to the domestic terminal by the free SkyTrain, is ready to be turned on July 26.

Peach Pass holders will be able to pay using the credit card associated with their Peach Pass account, by using their Peach Pass transponder to enter and exit the 5,700-space parking deck.

It costs $16 a day to park at the ATL West deck, which is more than economy parking next to the terminal but less than daily parking.

The parking system will not use funds in the Peach Pass account, but instead calculate the fee and automatically charge the user’s credit card on file. A receipt will be sent to the Peach Pass holder’s cell phone or email address.

The State Road and Tollway Authority recommended those who want to use the Peach Pass Plus program at the ATL West deck set up auto-replenishment on their Peach Pass by adding a credit or debit card to their account online at mypeachpass.com.

If a Peach Pass is flagged as invalid, the user will be asked for a credit card to pay before exiting.

Motorists can also opt out of Peach Pass Plus after July 26 via their online Peach Pass account or mobile app.

The ATL West deck has been open since May and was previously used for overflow parking. The airport has seen its parking fill up during busy periods this year.

To further expand parking, Hartsfield-Jackson opened its new ATL Select park-ride lot on Sullivan Road last month, where spaces cost $10 a day for uncovered parking and $14 a day for covered parking. It reopened Park-Ride Lot C this month, with rates of $10 a day.

Kelly Yamanouchi
Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

