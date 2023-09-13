‘Female-friendly’ ride-share operator now serving Hartsfield-Jackson

A new ride-share operator is now serving Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, calling itself a “female-friendly ride share app.”

The Stonecrest-based company, called HERide, got credentials to pick up passengers at the Atlanta airport in June. It began operating this month, according to Hartsfield-Jackson. The airport did not have information on how many drivers HERide has enlisted.

HERide, which operates in Atlanta and Athens through a mobile app, says on its website it is a ride-sharing service “focused on the safety and empowerment of women.”

Drivers undergo screening, background checks and “mandatory gender-sensitivity training,” according to a press release, which called HERide a “ride-sharing experience for women, by women.”

There are now three ride-share operators authorized to pick up passengers at the world’s busiest airport, including long-time operators Uber and Lyft, according to Hartsfield-Jackson.

Hartsfield-Jackson Chief Commercial Officer Jai Ferrell in a written statement called HERide’s introduction a step toward “providing an inclusive and secure travel experience for all customers,” and said it “contributes to the welcoming and accommodating environment we provide for everyone who passes through our airport.”